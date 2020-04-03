All apartments in Burnt Store Marina
Burnt Store Marina, FL
3 Pirates LN
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

3 Pirates LN

3 Pirates Lane · (847) 354-0123
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Burnt Store Marina
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Balcony
Location

3 Pirates Lane, Burnt Store Marina, FL 33955

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 33C · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
SEASONAL RENTAL at COMMODORE CLUB - AVAILABLE FEB & MARCH 2020 - NO PETS/NO SMOKING....Available Off Season select months....DELIGHTFUL Unit with Stainless Appliances, Tile and Carpet, Laundry Room, Covered Parking. You will enjoy the Tropical Views from the Screened/Enclosed Lanai with Triple Sliders to Great Room....Spacious OPEN Floor Plan....LARGE Two Bedrooms....Beautiful POOL AREA with COMMUNITY ROOM offering many Fun Activities and Friends to be made. BURNT STORE MARINA is one of a kind in Size and Amenities....525 Wet Slips...approximately 300 Cradles....WATERFRONT Restaurant with Live Entertainment....Deli....Burnt Store Fitness, Racquet and Pool Club offering annual and seasonal memberships....27 Holes of Golf with Pro-Shop and wonderful Restaurant....Kayak Rentals....You will be Renting the FLORIDA Life Style!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Pirates LN have any available units?
3 Pirates LN has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3 Pirates LN have?
Some of 3 Pirates LN's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Pirates LN currently offering any rent specials?
3 Pirates LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Pirates LN pet-friendly?
No, 3 Pirates LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burnt Store Marina.
Does 3 Pirates LN offer parking?
Yes, 3 Pirates LN does offer parking.
Does 3 Pirates LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Pirates LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Pirates LN have a pool?
Yes, 3 Pirates LN has a pool.
Does 3 Pirates LN have accessible units?
No, 3 Pirates LN does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Pirates LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Pirates LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Pirates LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Pirates LN does not have units with air conditioning.
