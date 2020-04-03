3 Pirates LN

Amenities

SEASONAL RENTAL at COMMODORE CLUB - AVAILABLE FEB & MARCH 2020 - NO PETS/NO SMOKING....Available Off Season select months....DELIGHTFUL Unit with Stainless Appliances, Tile and Carpet, Laundry Room, Covered Parking. You will enjoy the Tropical Views from the Screened/Enclosed Lanai with Triple Sliders to Great Room....Spacious OPEN Floor Plan....LARGE Two Bedrooms....Beautiful POOL AREA with COMMUNITY ROOM offering many Fun Activities and Friends to be made. BURNT STORE MARINA is one of a kind in Size and Amenities....525 Wet Slips...approximately 300 Cradles....WATERFRONT Restaurant with Live Entertainment....Deli....Burnt Store Fitness, Racquet and Pool Club offering annual and seasonal memberships....27 Holes of Golf with Pro-Shop and wonderful Restaurant....Kayak Rentals....You will be Renting the FLORIDA Life Style!!!