Amenities

granite counters garage gym pool tennis court hot tub

SEASONAL RENTAL....STRIKING DECOR - BRAND NEW FURNISHINGS...GRANITE KITCHEN...POOL HOME with HOT TUB in COURTSIDE LANDINGS in beautiful BURNT STORE MARINA....Water Views of Pond....DEN with Sleeper Couch....Two Car Garage....BURNT STORE MARINA boasts many AMENITIES such as 525 Wet Slips in one of Largest Deep Water Marinas along Gulf Coast...TWO WATERFRONT RESTAURANTS...27 HOLE GOLF Course with RESTAURANT and Pro-Shop...FITNESS, RACQUET & POOL CLUB required Fee offering 40 Classes, Recently Resurfaced Tennis & Pickle Ball Courts....Freedom Boat Club....Bike & Kayak Rentals...Island Hopping and Fishing Guides direct from Marina...RENTING DOESN'T GET ANY BETTER THAN THIS!!!! 3 MONTH MINIMUM SEASONAL RENTAL Period....NO PETS/NO SMOKING.....Attractive OFF SEASON RATE of $3000/Mo. Plus-Call for details.