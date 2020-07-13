Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park on-site laundry pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving tennis court parking 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance basketball court cc payments coffee bar e-payments online portal

Welcome home to Candleglow Apartments in Brooksville, Florida – a picturesque community with plenty of community green space nestled under a dramatic canopy of Live Oak trees.Candleglow offers residents a quiet, suburban Tampa location with easy access to an outstanding host of local amenities. Situated just minutes from Suncoast Parkway, your favorite activities along Florida’s Nature Coast; including five-star golfing, camping, kayaking, and fishing are all nearby. Homes in our community are recently renovated and feature stainless steel appliances, wood-grain flooring, and walk-in closets – just to name a few! At our pet friendly community, you’ll enjoy relaxing by the swimming pool or taking in the sweeping wooded views from your oversized patio/balcony.Come home to Candleglow Apartments, your perfect home for comfort, convenience and value in Brooksville.