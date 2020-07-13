All apartments in Brooksville
Candleglow Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

Candleglow Apartments

1071 Candlelight Blvd · (352) 513-8028
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1071 Candlelight Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34601

Price and availability

VERIFIED 15 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit E067 · Avail. now

$1,023

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Candleglow Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
parking
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
basketball court
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
online portal
Welcome home to Candleglow Apartments in Brooksville, Florida – a picturesque community with plenty of community green space nestled under a dramatic canopy of Live Oak trees.Candleglow offers residents a quiet, suburban Tampa location with easy access to an outstanding host of local amenities. Situated just minutes from Suncoast Parkway, your favorite activities along Florida’s Nature Coast; including five-star golfing, camping, kayaking, and fishing are all nearby. Homes in our community are recently renovated and feature stainless steel appliances, wood-grain flooring, and walk-in closets – just to name a few! At our pet friendly community, you’ll enjoy relaxing by the swimming pool or taking in the sweeping wooded views from your oversized patio/balcony.Come home to Candleglow Apartments, your perfect home for comfort, convenience and value in Brooksville.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $135 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Parking Details: Off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Candleglow Apartments have any available units?
Candleglow Apartments has a unit available for $1,023 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Candleglow Apartments have?
Some of Candleglow Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Candleglow Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Candleglow Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Candleglow Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Candleglow Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Candleglow Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Candleglow Apartments offers parking.
Does Candleglow Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Candleglow Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Candleglow Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Candleglow Apartments has a pool.
Does Candleglow Apartments have accessible units?
No, Candleglow Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Candleglow Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Candleglow Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Candleglow Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Candleglow Apartments has units with air conditioning.
