844 Continental Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

844 Continental Drive

844 Continental Dr · (813) 325-8413
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

844 Continental Dr, Brooksville, FL 34601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 844 Continental Drive · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
TOTALLY REMODELED Brooksville 4BR/1.5BA Home; NO APPLICATION FEE! - Introducing Brookside Villas…Downtown Brooksville’s New Premier Community Located Conveniently on the Beautiful Good Neighbor Walking/Biking Trail & Walking Distance to Famous Restaurants, Café’s & Shopping! -Stackable Washer/Dryers provided in Each Unit. -Gorgeous Kitchens with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and New Modern Cabinetry.

First Month's Rent & Security ONLY to Get the Keys. No Last Month's Rent Up Front!

www.BrooksideVillas.net

800 Continental Dr. Brooksville, FL

NO APPLICATION FEES!

Call NOW for a Showing!

352-204-9044

(RLNE5725938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 844 Continental Drive have any available units?
844 Continental Drive has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 844 Continental Drive have?
Some of 844 Continental Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 844 Continental Drive currently offering any rent specials?
844 Continental Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 844 Continental Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 844 Continental Drive is pet friendly.
Does 844 Continental Drive offer parking?
No, 844 Continental Drive does not offer parking.
Does 844 Continental Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 844 Continental Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 844 Continental Drive have a pool?
No, 844 Continental Drive does not have a pool.
Does 844 Continental Drive have accessible units?
No, 844 Continental Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 844 Continental Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 844 Continental Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 844 Continental Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 844 Continental Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
