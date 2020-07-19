All apartments in Brooksville
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:30 AM

173 Hickory St Apt 9

173 Hickory St · (352) 777-3252
Location

173 Hickory St, Brooksville, FL 34601
North Brooksville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$775

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
COMING SOON - BEING REMODELED!

Hickory Crest is an attractive community of garden apartments in a tranquil, woodsy setting on the north side of Brooksville. Each home is approx. 800 square feet, and includes an additional storage closet. Full kitchens are provided, along with central heat and AC, plus laundry hookups in every apartment. Trash pickup, gardening and pest control are all included, and HVAC filters are provided & changed every 6 months for optimum efficiency and lower utility bills. Parking is easy with 2 spaces for each unit. NO PETS, NO SMOKING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 173 Hickory St Apt 9 have any available units?
173 Hickory St Apt 9 has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 173 Hickory St Apt 9 have?
Some of 173 Hickory St Apt 9's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 173 Hickory St Apt 9 currently offering any rent specials?
173 Hickory St Apt 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 173 Hickory St Apt 9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 173 Hickory St Apt 9 is pet friendly.
Does 173 Hickory St Apt 9 offer parking?
Yes, 173 Hickory St Apt 9 offers parking.
Does 173 Hickory St Apt 9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 173 Hickory St Apt 9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 173 Hickory St Apt 9 have a pool?
No, 173 Hickory St Apt 9 does not have a pool.
Does 173 Hickory St Apt 9 have accessible units?
No, 173 Hickory St Apt 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 173 Hickory St Apt 9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 173 Hickory St Apt 9 has units with dishwashers.
Does 173 Hickory St Apt 9 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 173 Hickory St Apt 9 has units with air conditioning.
