173 Hickory St Apt 9

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

COMING SOON - BEING REMODELED!



Hickory Crest is an attractive community of garden apartments in a tranquil, woodsy setting on the north side of Brooksville. Each home is approx. 800 square feet, and includes an additional storage closet. Full kitchens are provided, along with central heat and AC, plus laundry hookups in every apartment. Trash pickup, gardening and pest control are all included, and HVAC filters are provided & changed every 6 months for optimum efficiency and lower utility bills. Parking is easy with 2 spaces for each unit. NO PETS, NO SMOKING