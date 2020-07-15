Apartment List
/
FL
/
broadview park
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:20 PM

107 Apartments for rent in Broadview Park, FL with garages

Broadview Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Broadview Park
2149 SW 47th Avenue
2149 Southwest 47th Avenue, Broadview Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1300 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Broadview Park
1300 SW 44th Terr
1300 Southwest 44th Terrace, Broadview Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1400 sqft
Townhome for Rent! - Great property located in Fort lauderdale. 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths with a garage. Call our office to know more! (RLNE5098390)
Results within 1 mile of Broadview Park
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 16 at 12:07 AM
$
45 Units Available
AMLI Toscana Place
5971 Toscana Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,586
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,087
1404 sqft
These waterside-located apartments close to Florida's Turnpike come with walk-in closets, ice maker, granite counters and plantation-style shutters. Amenities feature putting green, BBQ/grill, clubhouse and Internet access. Close to Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
38 Units Available
Palm Trace Landings
6351 Palm Trace Landings Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,407
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1312 sqft
Peaceful community with an indoor/outdoor basketball court, three swimming pools, and a volleyball court. Pet-friendly. Located close to the airport, NSU, and the Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 06:22 PM
56 Units Available
The Avenue
6220 Reese Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,034
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,643
1379 sqft
Great location for commuters, off of I-595. Residents enjoy patio or balcony, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Community has BBQ grill, concierge, pool and trash valet.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
24 Units Available
33 West
6300 SW 24th Pl, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,578
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,806
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1442 sqft
Near the intersection of I-595 and the Florida turnpike, and just minutes from dozens of shops and restaurants. This pet-friendly property offers a dog park, outdoor pool, on-site gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
11 Units Available
New River Cove Apartments
3711 W State Road 84, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,334
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1641 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-595, I-95, and the Florida Turnpike. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with upgraded appliances, custom finishes in kitchen and bath, and huge walk-in closets.

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1981 SW 56th Ave
1981 Southwest 56th Avenue, Plantation, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2134 sqft
Gorgeous South Florida home for rent in Plantation Isles with circular driveway and 2-car garage!!! 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom pool home with hot tub! This home has open floor plan with stainless steel kitchen appliances, with a luxurious master en-suite
Results within 5 miles of Broadview Park
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 16 at 12:19 AM
21 Units Available
River Oaks
BLU on Marina Boulevard
1401 Marina Mile Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,549
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1254 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Amenities include grill, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Seven minutes to Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Fourteen minutes to Ft. Lauderdale Beach.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
34 Units Available
Jacaranda
Midtown 24
700 SW 78th Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,690
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1543 sqft
In the heart of nature, near a golf course. Updated community amenities include a media room, grill area, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Units have hardwood floors, granite countertops, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
18 Units Available
Melrose Park
The Marin by ARIUM
3880 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,310
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1177 sqft
Electric urban design within a gated community. Onsite fitness center, pool, steam room and playground. In-apartment amenities include bay windows, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Minutes from I-95.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
20 Units Available
PARC3400
3400 Davie Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,673
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,348
1202 sqft
I-595, I-95 and Florida Turnpike, all within easy reach. Sunny apartments with high ceilings, thermostats, vast closets and smart appliances. Experience smooth community living with yoga rooms, summer kitchens and clubrooms.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
34 Units Available
Flagler Heights
The Manor at Flagler Village
501 NE 5th Ter, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,796
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,679
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,956
1081 sqft
Come experience downtown luxury on your doorstep! The Manor at Flagler Luxury Apartments occupies the premier location in downtown Fort Lauderdale, FL. Offering studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes planned with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
13 Units Available
The Manor in Plantation
601 NW 82nd Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,482
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1154 sqft
Located off I-595, so convenient for commuters. Residents enjoy communal amenities including large lobby, beach entry pool, hot tub and club room. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, granite counters and soaker tubs.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
283 Units Available
Bella Vista Apartments
3541 Northwest 30th Place, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,394
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1107 sqft
Now leasing brand new 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments, Bella Vista Lauderdale Lakes provides spacious floor plans with contemporary finishes and immaculate amenities.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
157 Units Available
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
Four West Las Olas
4 West Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,864
703 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,004
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1093 sqft
As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Please call us today to learn more about the property tour options we have available for you.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
229 Units Available
Flagler Heights
Motif
500 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,610
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1063 sqft
Introducing Motif, brand new apartments for rent in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, near the F.A.T. Village Arts District.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
48 Units Available
Flagler Heights
Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,535
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1152 sqft
Large kitchens, luxury flooring and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include heated pool with cabanas, fitness center and bicycle repair shop. Easy access to State Route 1.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
24 Units Available
One Plantation
1650 SW 78th Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,859
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,196
1316 sqft
Located close to I-595 and Highway 817. Community offers an extensive fitness center, a dog park, a pool and a game room. Homes have carpeting, hardwood flooring, stainless steel refrigerator and granite kitchen countertops.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
22 Units Available
Beverly Heights
Amaray Las Olas
215 SE 8th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,995
897 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,910
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1268 sqft
Twenty-six-story tower in Beverly Heights with panoramic views. Rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, granite counters and air conditioning. On-site conference room, gym and business center. Close to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 16 at 12:21 AM
29 Units Available
St. Tropez Apartments
8000 Cleary Blvd, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,933
1439 sqft
Minutes to I-595, Sawgrass Mills, and the expansive Everglades Wildlife area. Stocked 10-acre fishing lake, outdoor tennis courts, two swimming pools, and a tropical tiki bar.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
34 Units Available
Flagler Heights
The Whitney
120 Northeast 4th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,585
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,907
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,234
1200 sqft
The Whitney offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes with den options. Modern features including wood inspired porcelain flooring, designer light, and plumbing fixtures with luxe roller shades complete your home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
9 Units Available
Palm Ranch
7025 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,889
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,368
1358 sqft
Contemporary apartments in a massive ranch-style building. Units have air conditioning, carpets and walk-in closets. On-site car wash area, hot tub and pool table. A short drive from Florida's Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
10 Units Available
Bell at Plantation
6901 W Sunrise Blvd, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,524
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,804
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,309
1354 sqft
Well-appointed luxury apartments with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms. Swimming pool and pavilion, cabanas and dog park. Theater and fitness studios on-site, plus golf courses.
City Guide for Broadview Park, FL

You might not have been to Broadview Park before, but there's a good chance you'll recognize it! That's because it's appeared on the screen several times (as well as other spots in nearby Plantation). The area around the city can be seen in There's Something About Mary _as well as _Caddyshack.

Located in Broward County, Florida is a place called Broadview Park. It's a small place, and many people think of it as a neighborhood of nearby Plantation. However, despite its tiny size, Broadview Park is actually its own town, home to more than 7,000 Floridians. People enjoy life in Broadview Park because it's sunny and warm nearly year round -- this is the sunshine state after all! Broadview Park also offers lovely suburban living near Fort Lauderdale, easy access to the beach and lots of convenient suburban amenities. If you're looking for a quiet, friendly place to call home that's sunny nearly all year round, Broadview Park might be just the place for you. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Broadview Park, FL

Broadview Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Broadview Park 2 BedroomsBroadview Park 3 Bedrooms
Broadview Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsBroadview Park Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLOlympia Heights, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College