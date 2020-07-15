107 Apartments for rent in Broadview Park, FL with garages
You might not have been to Broadview Park before, but there's a good chance you'll recognize it! That's because it's appeared on the screen several times (as well as other spots in nearby Plantation). The area around the city can be seen in There's Something About Mary _as well as _Caddyshack.
Located in Broward County, Florida is a place called Broadview Park. It's a small place, and many people think of it as a neighborhood of nearby Plantation. However, despite its tiny size, Broadview Park is actually its own town, home to more than 7,000 Floridians. People enjoy life in Broadview Park because it's sunny and warm nearly year round -- this is the sunshine state after all! Broadview Park also offers lovely suburban living near Fort Lauderdale, easy access to the beach and lots of convenient suburban amenities. If you're looking for a quiet, friendly place to call home that's sunny nearly all year round, Broadview Park might be just the place for you. See more
Broadview Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.