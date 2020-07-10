712 Calm Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

***Available Now*** Fall in love with this 3BR 2BA home with tons of curb appeal and interior space! Beautiful entry to hardwood flooring in the living room and spacious rooms! Enjoy the screened-in porch and ceramic tile in the kitchen and baths. Nice backyard and 2-car garage make this home so desirable - hurry to make it yours. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.



High school: Brandon High School

Middle school: Rodgers Middle School

Elementary school: Kingswood Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.