2407 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:02 AM

2407 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT

2407 Courtney Meadows Court · No Longer Available
Location

2407 Courtney Meadows Court, Brandon, FL 33619

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
You will enjoy this beautiful community. Located very close to the Crosstown Expressway and I75 with easy access to downtown Tampa. Community amenities include resort style pool, clubhouse, racket ball, basketball and state of the art fitness center. This unit has two bedrooms and two full baths in a split plan. Combination great room and dining affords plenty of flexible space. Indoor utility with washer and dryer. Attractive kitchen with dark appliances and wood cabinets. Large closet pantry. The master boasts a walk in closet, ample bath and linen closet. Carpeted areas will be getting replaced with new laminate flooring. Enjoy the screened lanai. Unit comes with a one car detached garage with opener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2407 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT have any available units?
2407 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2407 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT have?
Some of 2407 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2407 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2407 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2407 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2407 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 2407 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2407 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT offers parking.
Does 2407 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2407 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2407 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2407 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT has a pool.
Does 2407 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT have accessible units?
No, 2407 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2407 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2407 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT has units with dishwashers.

