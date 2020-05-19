2407 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage

You will enjoy this beautiful community. Located very close to the Crosstown Expressway and I75 with easy access to downtown Tampa. Community amenities include resort style pool, clubhouse, racket ball, basketball and state of the art fitness center. This unit has two bedrooms and two full baths in a split plan. Combination great room and dining affords plenty of flexible space. Indoor utility with washer and dryer. Attractive kitchen with dark appliances and wood cabinets. Large closet pantry. The master boasts a walk in closet, ample bath and linen closet. Carpeted areas will be getting replaced with new laminate flooring. Enjoy the screened lanai. Unit comes with a one car detached garage with opener.