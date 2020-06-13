/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:18 PM
40 Furnished Apartments for rent in Bokeelia, FL
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
7224 Kreamers DR
7224 Kreamers Drive, Bokeelia, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
4 agricultural acres with 3 bedroom 2 bath furnished home for lease. Beautiful grounds with 2 lakes and outdoor seating areas, butterfly gardens, peace and serenity. Large master with walk in closet and huge bathroom with tub and walk in shower.
Results within 5 miles of Bokeelia
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
4405 NW 32nd TER
4405 Northwest 32nd Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Enjoy your Florida Paradise home with your own Heated Pool. This lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath and 2 car garage home is fully furnished. Newly built home with everything in the home new. This is a must see home, call for your personal showing.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
11862 Island AVE
11862 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL* Min 1 month. Experience Paradise with this wonderful completely furnished spacious gulf access waterfront 2 bedroom 2 bath home (2 master suites). BR 1 King bed, BR 2 Queen bed. Sleeps 2-4 comfortably.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
105 SW 39th PL
105 Southwest 39th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,007
This is a VACATION Rental only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.From the lanai of this almost 2,300 sq. ft large vacation home you will enjoy a great view of the Gulf access canal.
Results within 10 miles of Bokeelia
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
2626 SW 4th TER
2626 Southwest 4th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Gorgeous Pool Home, fully furnished. Three bedroom, 2 bath. Lots of room to spread out. Great location in South East Cape Coral.
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
3302 SW 29th AVE
3302 Southwest 29th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Huge, barely lived in, 5 year old home in highly desired Surfside location that is close to dining, shopping, and a short drive to Matlacha. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3 car garage home is offered turnkey furnished.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
1110 SW 48th TER
1110 Southwest 48th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Great location.. First floor unit within feet of the community pool and direct access canal with no bridges. Watch the dolphins play in the canal from your living room. 2 bedroom 2 bath. Easy access to both Downtown Cape Coral and Ft Myers.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
5126 SW 19th PL
5126 Southwest 19th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Vacation Rental. Southwest Cape Coral near Cape Harbour, shopping and many new restaurants. Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 baths, with all appliances. Owner prefers minimum of 3 months for seasonal tenant @$2500 per month plus 11.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
4612 SW 8th CT
4612 Southwest 8th Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
NEW Beautifully furnished 3 Bedroom duplex with 2 full Bathrooms, 13' x 13' private patio, and single-car garage! Available for annual OR short-term rental.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
3805 SW 20th PL
3805 Southwest 20th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
This is a vacation rental. The owner will not consider an annual rental.The rates are for 2 guests. Please add $75 per week per person during the high season, and $50 per week per person in the low season.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
4404 Lake Heather CIR
4404 Lake Heather Circle, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
"ISLAND VIBE" "Pine Island" Turtle Cottage is a totally remodeled, fully furnished and well appointed home located in the quiet neighborhood of Pine Island Village. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room with pullout couch.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
5308 Chiquita BLVD S
5308 South Chiquita Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful fully furnished condo in convenient SW Cape Coral location. Looking for annual tenant. First floor unit with 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and full sized laundry in the unit. Big master bedroom with ensuite.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Mariner
1 Unit Available
2316 NW 31st TER
2316 Northwest 31st Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful 2 bedroom + den / 2 bath turnkey furnished home in NW Cape! Walk into the open and airy great room with an open concept layout.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
3604 Surfside BLVD
3604 Surfside Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
This is a weekly rental at a rate of $2300 a week.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
949 SW 28th TER
949 Southwest 28th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Call and Book for This Season Coming Up before it is Gone! Superb Waterfront Home on Canal, Dock, Basin View, Beautiful Sunsets.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
839 SW 48th TER
839 Southwest 48th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
This fully furnished unit is available to lease for MAY 1 2020 . This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with Spacious screened lanai. Refreshing community pool.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
1123 SW 48th TER
1123 Southwest 48th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Seasonal rent is $2,000/month minimum 90 days. Annual rate is $1,300/month minimum 12 months. Gorgeous townhome, furnished and tastefully decorated, 2 bed/2.5bths, inside laundry, fenced patio next to community pool.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
1501 SW 52nd LN
1501 Southwest 52nd Lane, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,825
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Villa Maria is a 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in a great neighborhood in quiet yet very convenient location in the desirable southwest area of Cape Coral.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
1520 SW 56th TER
1520 Southwest 56th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,829
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Cape Escape is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Floridian Gulf access vacation villa with 2000 sq. ft.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
5309 SW 20th PL
5309 Southwest 20th Place, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,100
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Alexa is perfectly suited for a large family or couples with kids traveling together.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
2632 SW 46th ST
2632 Southwest 46th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,007
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
1538 SW 49th ST
1538 Southwest 49th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,279
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.Villa Cassina is a beautiful, classic Florida style vacation home.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
4121 SW 27th AVE
4121 Southwest 27th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,464
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Pride ownership is evident in the well maintained tropical landscape giving this vacation home the attractive curb appeal.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
4021 SW 11th AVE
4021 Southwest 11th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,009
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental.Weekly rentals permitted. OUTSTANDING! BEAUTIFUL! STUNNING! This Gulf access luxury estate home has everything you could possibly ask for.
