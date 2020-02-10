719 REDONDO DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This pet-friendly rental home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage with fireplace and a screened enclosed patio. The back yard is partially fenced yard and overlooks a small, private pond in the highly desired Bloomingdale Subdivision of Brandon, FL. New Carpet in all bedrooms, new interior and exterior paint, new appliances. Tile in all wet and main living areas.Split bedroom and open floor plan features a very large great room with a separate dining room. The great room has sliding doors that open to a screened, enclosed patio overlooking a small private pond. Washer and dryer hookups available. This home is ready to move into immediately. Long term tenancy is possible renewed year to year. Close to area schools. Good credit, solid employment and and no evictions required.