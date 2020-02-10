All apartments in Bloomingdale
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

719 REDONDO DRIVE

719 Redondo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

719 Redondo Drive, Bloomingdale, FL 33511
Bloomingdale

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This pet-friendly rental home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage with fireplace and a screened enclosed patio. The back yard is partially fenced yard and overlooks a small, private pond in the highly desired Bloomingdale Subdivision of Brandon, FL. New Carpet in all bedrooms, new interior and exterior paint, new appliances. Tile in all wet and main living areas.Split bedroom and open floor plan features a very large great room with a separate dining room. The great room has sliding doors that open to a screened, enclosed patio overlooking a small private pond. Washer and dryer hookups available. This home is ready to move into immediately. Long term tenancy is possible renewed year to year. Close to area schools. Good credit, solid employment and and no evictions required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 REDONDO DRIVE have any available units?
719 REDONDO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
What amenities does 719 REDONDO DRIVE have?
Some of 719 REDONDO DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 REDONDO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
719 REDONDO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 REDONDO DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 719 REDONDO DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 719 REDONDO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 719 REDONDO DRIVE offers parking.
Does 719 REDONDO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 REDONDO DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 REDONDO DRIVE have a pool?
No, 719 REDONDO DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 719 REDONDO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 719 REDONDO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 719 REDONDO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 719 REDONDO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 719 REDONDO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 719 REDONDO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

