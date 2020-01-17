705 SANDY CREEK DR.

Amenities
Good sized 3B/2B pool home - Property Id: 32908
Drastic price change!!! Good sized 3B/2B pool home perfectly fit for the entire family.
Application Instruction: No derogatory criminal background, Credit score at least 580, at least one year on the job and must make 2 1/2 to 3 times the amount of rent. For Interested Tenant Applicants to this property, please send an email to:
presteam@preferredres.com
*** By appointment only. Please do not disturb the tenant.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/32908
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5388885)