All apartments in Bloomingdale
Find more places like 612 HIDDEN LAKE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomingdale, FL
/
612 HIDDEN LAKE DRIVE
Last updated April 7 2020 at 2:23 AM

612 HIDDEN LAKE DRIVE

612 Hidden Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bloomingdale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

612 Hidden Lake Drive, Bloomingdale, FL 33511
Bloomingdale

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Hidden Forest, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on secluded, wooded lot. Screened, in ground pool. Spacious lanai. You will be impressed with the setting of this custom built home in a quiet neighborhood. 1800+ sq. ft. living area. Wood burning fireplace in the family room. Solar tubes in the cathedral ceiling of the family room for natural lighting. Kitchen features newer appliances, a large breakfast bar and a breakfast nook with bay window. Overlooks the family room and pool area. Formal living room/dining room combination at the front of the home. Split bedroom plan. All tile flooring for easy care and upkeep. Pool and lawn care are included in the rent. New roof and A/C system. There is a small creek at the rear of the almost half acre lot. No deed restrictions or HOA fees. Schools are Brooker, Burns and Bloomingdale. Close to nearby shopping and main roads- yet "tucked away" peaceful area. Must see to appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 HIDDEN LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
612 HIDDEN LAKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
What amenities does 612 HIDDEN LAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 612 HIDDEN LAKE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 HIDDEN LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
612 HIDDEN LAKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 HIDDEN LAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 612 HIDDEN LAKE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomingdale.
Does 612 HIDDEN LAKE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 612 HIDDEN LAKE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 612 HIDDEN LAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 HIDDEN LAKE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 HIDDEN LAKE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 612 HIDDEN LAKE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 612 HIDDEN LAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 612 HIDDEN LAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 612 HIDDEN LAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 HIDDEN LAKE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 612 HIDDEN LAKE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 612 HIDDEN LAKE DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bloomingdale Apartments with GarageBloomingdale Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Bloomingdale Apartments with PoolBloomingdale Dog Friendly Apartments
Bloomingdale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FL
Cortez, FLAuburndale, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLLake Wales, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLHaines City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa