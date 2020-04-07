612 HIDDEN LAKE DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Hidden Forest, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on secluded, wooded lot. Screened, in ground pool. Spacious lanai. You will be impressed with the setting of this custom built home in a quiet neighborhood. 1800+ sq. ft. living area. Wood burning fireplace in the family room. Solar tubes in the cathedral ceiling of the family room for natural lighting. Kitchen features newer appliances, a large breakfast bar and a breakfast nook with bay window. Overlooks the family room and pool area. Formal living room/dining room combination at the front of the home. Split bedroom plan. All tile flooring for easy care and upkeep. Pool and lawn care are included in the rent. New roof and A/C system. There is a small creek at the rear of the almost half acre lot. No deed restrictions or HOA fees. Schools are Brooker, Burns and Bloomingdale. Close to nearby shopping and main roads- yet "tucked away" peaceful area. Must see to appreciate.