Home
/
Bloomingdale, FL
/
602 SANDY CREEK DRIVE
Last updated July 24 2019 at 3:16 AM

602 SANDY CREEK DRIVE

602 Sandy Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

602 Sandy Creek Drive, Bloomingdale, FL 33511
Bloomingdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is situated in a prime location in Bloomingdale, with 4 BR, 2.5 Baths, and Family room with a wood burning Fireplace, The Fully Equipped Kitchen features Wood Cabinets and Stainless Appliances. There is a formal Dining Room, and a Living Room. Split Bedroom plan. The master Suite Features include his and hers sinks, and a walk-in closet. There is a big Screened Porch with sliders from the Family room. The rear yard is fully Fenced. The interior and exterior are freshly painted. Flooring is a wood-like finish with tiled wet areas. Yard Service is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 SANDY CREEK DRIVE have any available units?
602 SANDY CREEK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
What amenities does 602 SANDY CREEK DRIVE have?
Some of 602 SANDY CREEK DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 SANDY CREEK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
602 SANDY CREEK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 SANDY CREEK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 602 SANDY CREEK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomingdale.
Does 602 SANDY CREEK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 602 SANDY CREEK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 602 SANDY CREEK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 SANDY CREEK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 SANDY CREEK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 602 SANDY CREEK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 602 SANDY CREEK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 602 SANDY CREEK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 602 SANDY CREEK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 SANDY CREEK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 602 SANDY CREEK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 SANDY CREEK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
