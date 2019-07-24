602 SANDY CREEK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This home is situated in a prime location in Bloomingdale, with 4 BR, 2.5 Baths, and Family room with a wood burning Fireplace, The Fully Equipped Kitchen features Wood Cabinets and Stainless Appliances. There is a formal Dining Room, and a Living Room. Split Bedroom plan. The master Suite Features include his and hers sinks, and a walk-in closet. There is a big Screened Porch with sliders from the Family room. The rear yard is fully Fenced. The interior and exterior are freshly painted. Flooring is a wood-like finish with tiled wet areas. Yard Service is included.