4621 Cabbage Palm Dr

MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 security deposit upon move in 2nd 1/2 on 2nd month. Oakdale Reserve charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home nice layout living room and separate dining area with screened lanai. Kitchen has pass through to dining. High ceilings for an open feel. Master bedroom is spacious with good size closet. Backyard is great for entertaining extra size screen in lanai. Convenient location close to schools, shopping, Bloomingdale golf course, YMCA and Little League. Family friendly neighborhood in an "A" rated school district Close to shopping, restaurants & schools. In close proximity to I-75 and the beaches. Only minutes from Brandon, Tampa, and Mac Dill Air Force Base.