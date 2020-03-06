All apartments in Bloomingdale
4621 Cabbage Palm Dr

4621 Cabbage Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4621 Cabbage Palm Drive, Bloomingdale, FL 33596

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 security deposit upon move in 2nd 1/2 on 2nd month. Oakdale Reserve charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home nice layout living room and separate dining area with screened lanai. Kitchen has pass through to dining. High ceilings for an open feel. Master bedroom is spacious with good size closet. Backyard is great for entertaining extra size screen in lanai. Convenient location close to schools, shopping, Bloomingdale golf course, YMCA and Little League. Family friendly neighborhood in an "A" rated school district Close to shopping, restaurants & schools. In close proximity to I-75 and the beaches. Only minutes from Brandon, Tampa, and Mac Dill Air Force Base.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4621 Cabbage Palm Dr have any available units?
4621 Cabbage Palm Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
Is 4621 Cabbage Palm Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4621 Cabbage Palm Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4621 Cabbage Palm Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4621 Cabbage Palm Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4621 Cabbage Palm Dr offer parking?
No, 4621 Cabbage Palm Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4621 Cabbage Palm Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4621 Cabbage Palm Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4621 Cabbage Palm Dr have a pool?
No, 4621 Cabbage Palm Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4621 Cabbage Palm Dr have accessible units?
No, 4621 Cabbage Palm Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4621 Cabbage Palm Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4621 Cabbage Palm Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4621 Cabbage Palm Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4621 Cabbage Palm Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
