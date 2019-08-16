4617 RIVER OVERLOOK DRIVE

Amenities
Welcome to 4617 River Overlook Dr and the beautiful community of Estates @ River Crossing in Bloomingdale! This lovely 4/3 with a den & 3 car garage features a large pie shape lot that backs to untouched conservation PLUS a large brick pavered pool! Welcoming entryway with formal living room, master suite with double vanities & garden tub! Updated kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space and wide open view of 16 x 21 family room with built in entertainment center & sliders. Secondary bedrooms with Jack & Jill baths and private pool bath & guest room! This home is available for immediate occupancy and has a fantastic location near highly desirable schools - just an overall great place to live!