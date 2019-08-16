All apartments in Bloomingdale
4617 RIVER OVERLOOK DRIVE
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:24 AM

4617 RIVER OVERLOOK DRIVE

4617 River Overlook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4617 River Overlook Drive, Bloomingdale, FL 33596
Bloomingdale

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to 4617 River Overlook Dr and the beautiful community of Estates @ River Crossing in Bloomingdale! This lovely 4/3 with a den & 3 car garage features a large pie shape lot that backs to untouched conservation PLUS a large brick pavered pool! Welcoming entryway with formal living room, master suite with double vanities & garden tub! Updated kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space and wide open view of 16 x 21 family room with built in entertainment center & sliders. Secondary bedrooms with Jack & Jill baths and private pool bath & guest room! This home is available for immediate occupancy and has a fantastic location near highly desirable schools - just an overall great place to live!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4617 RIVER OVERLOOK DRIVE have any available units?
4617 RIVER OVERLOOK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
What amenities does 4617 RIVER OVERLOOK DRIVE have?
Some of 4617 RIVER OVERLOOK DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4617 RIVER OVERLOOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4617 RIVER OVERLOOK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4617 RIVER OVERLOOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4617 RIVER OVERLOOK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomingdale.
Does 4617 RIVER OVERLOOK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4617 RIVER OVERLOOK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4617 RIVER OVERLOOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4617 RIVER OVERLOOK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4617 RIVER OVERLOOK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4617 RIVER OVERLOOK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4617 RIVER OVERLOOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4617 RIVER OVERLOOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4617 RIVER OVERLOOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4617 RIVER OVERLOOK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4617 RIVER OVERLOOK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4617 RIVER OVERLOOK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
