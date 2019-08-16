4617 RIVER OVERLOOK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome to 4617 River Overlook Dr and the beautiful community of Estates @ River Crossing in Bloomingdale! This lovely 4/3 with a den & 3 car garage features a large pie shape lot that backs to untouched conservation PLUS a large brick pavered pool! Welcoming entryway with formal living room, master suite with double vanities & garden tub! Updated kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space and wide open view of 16 x 21 family room with built in entertainment center & sliders. Secondary bedrooms with Jack & Jill baths and private pool bath & guest room! This home is available for immediate occupancy and has a fantastic location near highly desirable schools - just an overall great place to live!