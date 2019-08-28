Amenities
4008 Eagles Nest Dr. Available 09/30/19 Beautiful Bloomingdale pool home - Please call Dan Henzler at (813) 293-3603 for more information on this home. Lovely 4 bedroom ( 2/2 split ) home features wood flooring and ceramic tile (no carpet), eat in kitchen (granite and uppers), breakfast bar, all stainless steel appliances , formal rooms (living , dining , and family), fireplace, inside utility (washer and dryer included), dual sinks in master bath and secondary bathroom , separate shower/tub in master, his and hers W/I closets in master, plant shelves, recessed lighting, sprinkler and security system , screened enclosed pool with large lanai, fenced yard , dog friendly (on most dogs with refundable deposit), community golf course , great schools, lawn and pool service included. No smoking inside home. A one time $75 tenant processing fee will be collected after approval.
(RLNE4443050)