3813 ORANGEPOINTE ROAD

Be ready to be impressed with this immaculate multi level pool home, located in the well established and desirable Bloomingdale East neighborhood. NO CDD’s, NO MANDATORY HOA’s. This beautiful home was completely renovated a few years ago. The split floor plan gives privacy and space to all family members. Updated open kitchen with 42" Espresso cabinets, Center Island highlighted with ornamental granite and beautiful glass subway tile back splash. The eat-in space in the kitchen overlooks the great room and the backyard with the pool. It features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. One bedroom and one bath are available downstairs. The remaining bedrooms are upstairs, and are very spacious. The master suite has a walk in closet, and the master bath has dual sinks and over-sized tiled shower. This home features all new double paned windows, 16 Seer High efficiency AC system, new water heater, sprinkler system is well water, plumbed for water softener, pre-wired for surround sound, new decorative garage door and new swimming pool pump. Excellent location with great schools, near Brandon Regional Hospital, with easy access to shopping, dining, downtown Brandon, the Town Center Mall, all major highway to downtown Tampa, and McDill A.F.B. Come see this one before it is gone!