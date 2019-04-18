All apartments in Bloomingdale
Home
/
Bloomingdale, FL
/
3813 ORANGEPOINTE ROAD
Last updated April 18 2019 at 10:24 PM

3813 ORANGEPOINTE ROAD

3813 Orangepointe Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3813 Orangepointe Rd, Bloomingdale, FL 33596
Bloomingdale

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Be ready to be impressed with this immaculate multi level pool home, located in the well established and desirable Bloomingdale East neighborhood. NO CDD’s, NO MANDATORY HOA’s. This beautiful home was completely renovated a few years ago. The split floor plan gives privacy and space to all family members. Updated open kitchen with 42" Espresso cabinets, Center Island highlighted with ornamental granite and beautiful glass subway tile back splash. The eat-in space in the kitchen overlooks the great room and the backyard with the pool. It features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. One bedroom and one bath are available downstairs. The remaining bedrooms are upstairs, and are very spacious. The master suite has a walk in closet, and the master bath has dual sinks and over-sized tiled shower. This home features all new double paned windows, 16 Seer High efficiency AC system, new water heater, sprinkler system is well water, plumbed for water softener, pre-wired for surround sound, new decorative garage door and new swimming pool pump. Excellent location with great schools, near Brandon Regional Hospital, with easy access to shopping, dining, downtown Brandon, the Town Center Mall, all major highway to downtown Tampa, and McDill A.F.B. Come see this one before it is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3813 ORANGEPOINTE ROAD have any available units?
3813 ORANGEPOINTE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
What amenities does 3813 ORANGEPOINTE ROAD have?
Some of 3813 ORANGEPOINTE ROAD's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3813 ORANGEPOINTE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3813 ORANGEPOINTE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3813 ORANGEPOINTE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3813 ORANGEPOINTE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomingdale.
Does 3813 ORANGEPOINTE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3813 ORANGEPOINTE ROAD offers parking.
Does 3813 ORANGEPOINTE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3813 ORANGEPOINTE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3813 ORANGEPOINTE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 3813 ORANGEPOINTE ROAD has a pool.
Does 3813 ORANGEPOINTE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3813 ORANGEPOINTE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3813 ORANGEPOINTE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3813 ORANGEPOINTE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3813 ORANGEPOINTE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3813 ORANGEPOINTE ROAD has units with air conditioning.
