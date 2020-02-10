3714 SAND PEBBLE DRIVE

Amenities

Roomy 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with screened porch, fenced yard and large 2 car garage in Bloomingdale East. Formal living and dining rooms. Kitchen with breakfast bar is open to the family room. Inside laundry room. Sliding glass doors from the family room to the porch. 1723 square feet of easy living space. Close to the area park and golf club. Campo YMCA is nearby. Bloomingdale offers baseball, basketball courts, tennis, racquetball and a playground for residents.Golf membership is available at tenant's expense. Convenient to shopping and access to bus service and major roads. Well rated schools Alafia, Burns and Bloomingdale. Available mid to late January 2020. Do not delay.