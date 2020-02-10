All apartments in Bloomingdale
3714 SAND PEBBLE DRIVE
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:48 PM

3714 SAND PEBBLE DRIVE

3714 Sand Pebble Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3714 Sand Pebble Drive, Bloomingdale, FL 33596
Bloomingdale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
racquetball court
garage
tennis court
Roomy 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with screened porch, fenced yard and large 2 car garage in Bloomingdale East. Formal living and dining rooms. Kitchen with breakfast bar is open to the family room. Inside laundry room. Sliding glass doors from the family room to the porch. 1723 square feet of easy living space. Close to the area park and golf club. Campo YMCA is nearby. Bloomingdale offers baseball, basketball courts, tennis, racquetball and a playground for residents.Golf membership is available at tenant's expense. Convenient to shopping and access to bus service and major roads. Well rated schools Alafia, Burns and Bloomingdale. Available mid to late January 2020. Do not delay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3714 SAND PEBBLE DRIVE have any available units?
3714 SAND PEBBLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
What amenities does 3714 SAND PEBBLE DRIVE have?
Some of 3714 SAND PEBBLE DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3714 SAND PEBBLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3714 SAND PEBBLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3714 SAND PEBBLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3714 SAND PEBBLE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomingdale.
Does 3714 SAND PEBBLE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3714 SAND PEBBLE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3714 SAND PEBBLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3714 SAND PEBBLE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3714 SAND PEBBLE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3714 SAND PEBBLE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3714 SAND PEBBLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3714 SAND PEBBLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3714 SAND PEBBLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3714 SAND PEBBLE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3714 SAND PEBBLE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3714 SAND PEBBLE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
