3637 Pine Knot Drive

Amenities
Spacious Unit in the Pine Grove Community of Valrico. Convenient to shopping, dining, schools and entertainment. Two car garage, ample living areas, over sized master bedroom with en-suite bathroom complete with shower, tub and walk in closet. This particular unit boasts a beautiful pond view. Water usage bill included with rent! Please call or email to schedule a tour now and discuss an array of available lease options.
Gated pool and spa for community members and their guests. All grounds maintenance included.