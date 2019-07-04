3637 Pine Knot Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Spacious Unit in the Pine Grove Community of Valrico. Convenient to shopping, dining, schools and entertainment. Two car garage, ample living areas, over sized master bedroom with en-suite bathroom complete with shower, tub and walk in closet. This particular unit boasts a beautiful pond view. Water usage bill included with rent! Please call or email to schedule a tour now and discuss an array of available lease options.

Gated pool and spa for community members and their guests. All grounds maintenance included.