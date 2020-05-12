All apartments in Bloomingdale
Bloomingdale, FL
3328 PLEASANT WILLOW COURT
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:25 AM

3328 PLEASANT WILLOW COURT

3328 Pleasant Willow Ct · No Longer Available
Location

3328 Pleasant Willow Ct, Bloomingdale, FL 33511
Bloomingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
BRAND SPANKING NEW! The District townhome community is located near the intersection of Bell Shoals at Bloomingdale. Convenient to Publix, Wal-Mart, Walgreens, CVS, Shrimp Boat and much more! This home has never been lived in and offers an open floorplan. A tiled foyer is roomy enough for a table or bench and then leads you past the door to the garage and half bath. room. The tiled kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances, island with sink and a closet pantry. There is a large area for your dining table and is also open to the family room which features triple sliding glass doors. The family room and bedrooms all have brand new carpeting. Upstairs you'll find a spacious master bedroom with two closets. The master bath has dual sinks and a walk in shower. Each of the two other bedrooms are amply sized. The washer and dryer are located upstairs for convenience. A covered patio looks out to a small pond. RENT INCLUDES WATER, TRASH & SEWER. ** SCREENING HAS BEEN COMPLETED ON THE PATIO AND CEILING FANS HAVE BEEN INSTALLED **Minimum credit score of 600. This home is not accepting housing vouchers or Section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3328 PLEASANT WILLOW COURT have any available units?
3328 PLEASANT WILLOW COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
What amenities does 3328 PLEASANT WILLOW COURT have?
Some of 3328 PLEASANT WILLOW COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3328 PLEASANT WILLOW COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3328 PLEASANT WILLOW COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3328 PLEASANT WILLOW COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3328 PLEASANT WILLOW COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomingdale.
Does 3328 PLEASANT WILLOW COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3328 PLEASANT WILLOW COURT offers parking.
Does 3328 PLEASANT WILLOW COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3328 PLEASANT WILLOW COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3328 PLEASANT WILLOW COURT have a pool?
No, 3328 PLEASANT WILLOW COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3328 PLEASANT WILLOW COURT have accessible units?
No, 3328 PLEASANT WILLOW COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3328 PLEASANT WILLOW COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3328 PLEASANT WILLOW COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3328 PLEASANT WILLOW COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3328 PLEASANT WILLOW COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

