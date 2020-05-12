3328 PLEASANT WILLOW COURT

Amenities

BRAND SPANKING NEW! The District townhome community is located near the intersection of Bell Shoals at Bloomingdale. Convenient to Publix, Wal-Mart, Walgreens, CVS, Shrimp Boat and much more! This home has never been lived in and offers an open floorplan. A tiled foyer is roomy enough for a table or bench and then leads you past the door to the garage and half bath. room. The tiled kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances, island with sink and a closet pantry. There is a large area for your dining table and is also open to the family room which features triple sliding glass doors. The family room and bedrooms all have brand new carpeting. Upstairs you'll find a spacious master bedroom with two closets. The master bath has dual sinks and a walk in shower. Each of the two other bedrooms are amply sized. The washer and dryer are located upstairs for convenience. A covered patio looks out to a small pond. RENT INCLUDES WATER, TRASH & SEWER. ** SCREENING HAS BEEN COMPLETED ON THE PATIO AND CEILING FANS HAVE BEEN INSTALLED **Minimum credit score of 600. This home is not accepting housing vouchers or Section 8