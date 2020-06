Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

301 Bloomingfield Dr - Please call Ralph Lozada at (813) 480-7326 for more information on this home. BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY RANCH STYLE HOME. WITH OVER 2200 SQ. FT. OF LIVING AREA. 3 BEDROOM 3 BATHS. 2 CAR GARAGE. LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, HUGE KITCHEN, FAMILY ROOM WITH FIRE PLACE. EAT-IN AREA IN KITCHEN, NEWER KITCHEN APPLIANCES. STOVE, REFRIGERATOR, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER, HUGE SCREENED LANAI, FENCED IN YARD, TREES. GREAT SCHOOLS. ****At time of move-in, Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00 along with rent and any deposit****



