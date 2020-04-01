2939 SHETLAND RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Phenomenal former Model home in Shetland Ridge. This 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom pool home is perfect for both entertaining and everyday living! As you enter, you’ll find stunning hardwood floors that beautifully flow throughout downstairs area. Fully equipped kitchen features stainless steel appliances, cabinets galore and island looking over family room. The downstairs master bedroom is truly spacious and features walk-in shower, garden tub and walk-in-closet with built-ins. Upstairs you’ll find amazing loft area and bonus room- plenty of room for a second living space - and 4 additional bedrooms and 2 baths! Sliding glass doors lead to pool/spa area featuring full bathroom, extended lanai and pavers- perfect for both hosting or relaxing!