Bloomingdale, FL
2939 SHETLAND RIDGE DRIVE
Last updated April 1 2020 at 7:11 AM

2939 SHETLAND RIDGE DRIVE

2939 Shetland Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2939 Shetland Ridge Drive, Bloomingdale, FL 33596

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Phenomenal former Model home in Shetland Ridge. This 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom pool home is perfect for both entertaining and everyday living! As you enter, you’ll find stunning hardwood floors that beautifully flow throughout downstairs area. Fully equipped kitchen features stainless steel appliances, cabinets galore and island looking over family room. The downstairs master bedroom is truly spacious and features walk-in shower, garden tub and walk-in-closet with built-ins. Upstairs you’ll find amazing loft area and bonus room- plenty of room for a second living space - and 4 additional bedrooms and 2 baths! Sliding glass doors lead to pool/spa area featuring full bathroom, extended lanai and pavers- perfect for both hosting or relaxing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2939 SHETLAND RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
2939 SHETLAND RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
What amenities does 2939 SHETLAND RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 2939 SHETLAND RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2939 SHETLAND RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2939 SHETLAND RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2939 SHETLAND RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2939 SHETLAND RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomingdale.
Does 2939 SHETLAND RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2939 SHETLAND RIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2939 SHETLAND RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2939 SHETLAND RIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2939 SHETLAND RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2939 SHETLAND RIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2939 SHETLAND RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2939 SHETLAND RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2939 SHETLAND RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2939 SHETLAND RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2939 SHETLAND RIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2939 SHETLAND RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
