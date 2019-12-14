2525 Siena Way

Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 car garage nestled on a quiet street in the highly desirable Bloomingdale Community in Valrico.

This open floor plan offers neutral colors throughout, vaulted ceilings, designer lighting, laminate flooring in living/dining room, crown molding, plant shelves, tile in all wet areas and plush carpet in bedrooms. The EAT-IN kitchen is open to the family room and includes a closet pantry & breakfast bar. The screened in lanai is a great place to relax with morning coffee or entertain friends and family in your fully fenced back yard. You will love the blissful master retreat features WALK-IN CLOSETS and private bath with dual sinks vanity and GARDEN TUB. The SPLIT FLOORPLAN offers everyone privacy with two more bedrooms and a full bath on the other side of the home. This home has the size, space and touches that will impress! Most small pet allowed!

Enjoy the community with miles of sidewalks for Jogging, Walking, bike Rides along with nearby play parks, Ball Park and YMCA with outdoor Pool and water play area. Highly rated schools, restaurants and shopping make this home ideal and convenient. Located just minutes from the Crosstown Expressway, I-275, I-4, I-75 for easy commuting to MacDill AFB, Downtown Tampa, hospitals and Florida's beautiful beaches. AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 10th



Call Alex Roman with PMI Arrico Realty & Property Management at 813-382-0014 or email at alex@arricorealty.com or visit us on the web at www.arricorerealty.com