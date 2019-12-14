All apartments in Bloomingdale
Bloomingdale, FL
2525 Siena Way
Last updated December 14 2019

2525 Siena Way

2525 Siena Way · No Longer Available
Location

2525 Siena Way, Bloomingdale, FL 33596
Bloomingdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 car garage nestled on a quiet street in the highly desirable Bloomingdale Community in Valrico.
This open floor plan offers neutral colors throughout, vaulted ceilings, designer lighting, laminate flooring in living/dining room, crown molding, plant shelves, tile in all wet areas and plush carpet in bedrooms. The EAT-IN kitchen is open to the family room and includes a closet pantry & breakfast bar. The screened in lanai is a great place to relax with morning coffee or entertain friends and family in your fully fenced back yard. You will love the blissful master retreat features WALK-IN CLOSETS and private bath with dual sinks vanity and GARDEN TUB. The SPLIT FLOORPLAN offers everyone privacy with two more bedrooms and a full bath on the other side of the home. This home has the size, space and touches that will impress! Most small pet allowed!
Enjoy the community with miles of sidewalks for Jogging, Walking, bike Rides along with nearby play parks, Ball Park and YMCA with outdoor Pool and water play area. Highly rated schools, restaurants and shopping make this home ideal and convenient. Located just minutes from the Crosstown Expressway, I-275, I-4, I-75 for easy commuting to MacDill AFB, Downtown Tampa, hospitals and Florida's beautiful beaches. AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 10th

Call Alex Roman with PMI Arrico Realty & Property Management at 813-382-0014 or email at alex@arricorealty.com or visit us on the web at www.arricorerealty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

