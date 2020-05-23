2512 REGAL RIVER ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

HIGHLY DESIRABLE RIVER RIDGE RESERVE ! FANTASTIC A-RATED SCHOOLS ! EXCLUSIVE EXECUTIVE CUSTOM HOME COMMUNITY ! GREAT LOCATION ! CORNER LOT ! AWESOME NEIGHBORHOOD ! Come See This Beautiful Home That Boast Of 4 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms, Den/Office/Bonus Room, 3 Car Garage, Screened In Pool/Spa With Huge Covered Porch, Sitting On An Over-Sized Corner Lot With Over 3800+ Square Feet Of Living Area And 5,100+ Under Roof Area ! Your New Home Features: High Volume Ceilings Thru-Out Home, Real Hard Wood Floors In Most Living Areas, Ceramic Tile Floors In Bath Areas, Custom Designed Fireplace And Wet Bar In Family Room, Split Floor Plan With Den/Office Right Next To Owners Suite, This Home Has Two Large Rooms One Upstairs/One Downstairs That Can Serve As In-Law Suite, Beautiful Screened-In Pool/Spa Area With Huge Covered Lanai And Outdoor Kitchen Area For Entertaining, Awesome Corner Lot And Much More ! Your New Kitchen Features: Wood Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, New Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Eat-In Area In Kitchen Over-Looking The Lanai/Pool And Much More ! This Home Is Located Where You Can Be In Tampa, St Pete, Wesley Chapel, Lakeland And Bradenton Within Minutes ! This Home Can Also Be Considered For Lease With Option To Purchase Or Owner Can Hold Mortgage Under The Right Terms ! Please Call Your Agent Today To Schedule Your Private Showing !