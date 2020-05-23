All apartments in Bloomingdale
Find more places like 2512 REGAL RIVER ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomingdale, FL
/
2512 REGAL RIVER ROAD
Last updated May 23 2020 at 2:22 AM

2512 REGAL RIVER ROAD

2512 Regal River Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bloomingdale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2512 Regal River Road, Bloomingdale, FL 33596
River Ridge Reserve

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
HIGHLY DESIRABLE RIVER RIDGE RESERVE ! FANTASTIC A-RATED SCHOOLS ! EXCLUSIVE EXECUTIVE CUSTOM HOME COMMUNITY ! GREAT LOCATION ! CORNER LOT ! AWESOME NEIGHBORHOOD ! Come See This Beautiful Home That Boast Of 4 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms, Den/Office/Bonus Room, 3 Car Garage, Screened In Pool/Spa With Huge Covered Porch, Sitting On An Over-Sized Corner Lot With Over 3800+ Square Feet Of Living Area And 5,100+ Under Roof Area ! Your New Home Features: High Volume Ceilings Thru-Out Home, Real Hard Wood Floors In Most Living Areas, Ceramic Tile Floors In Bath Areas, Custom Designed Fireplace And Wet Bar In Family Room, Split Floor Plan With Den/Office Right Next To Owners Suite, This Home Has Two Large Rooms One Upstairs/One Downstairs That Can Serve As In-Law Suite, Beautiful Screened-In Pool/Spa Area With Huge Covered Lanai And Outdoor Kitchen Area For Entertaining, Awesome Corner Lot And Much More ! Your New Kitchen Features: Wood Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, New Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Eat-In Area In Kitchen Over-Looking The Lanai/Pool And Much More ! This Home Is Located Where You Can Be In Tampa, St Pete, Wesley Chapel, Lakeland And Bradenton Within Minutes ! This Home Can Also Be Considered For Lease With Option To Purchase Or Owner Can Hold Mortgage Under The Right Terms ! Please Call Your Agent Today To Schedule Your Private Showing !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 REGAL RIVER ROAD have any available units?
2512 REGAL RIVER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
What amenities does 2512 REGAL RIVER ROAD have?
Some of 2512 REGAL RIVER ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 REGAL RIVER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2512 REGAL RIVER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 REGAL RIVER ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2512 REGAL RIVER ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomingdale.
Does 2512 REGAL RIVER ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2512 REGAL RIVER ROAD offers parking.
Does 2512 REGAL RIVER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2512 REGAL RIVER ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 REGAL RIVER ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 2512 REGAL RIVER ROAD has a pool.
Does 2512 REGAL RIVER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2512 REGAL RIVER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 REGAL RIVER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2512 REGAL RIVER ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2512 REGAL RIVER ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2512 REGAL RIVER ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bloomingdale Apartments with GarageBloomingdale Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Bloomingdale Apartments with PoolBloomingdale Dog Friendly Apartments
Bloomingdale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FL
Cortez, FLAuburndale, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLLake Wales, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLHaines City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa