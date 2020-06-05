All apartments in Bloomingdale
Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:24 AM

2401 CLARESIDE DRIVE

2401 Clareside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2401 Clareside Drive, Bloomingdale, FL 33596
Bloomingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
BLOOMINGDALE charming home just a block from A rated ALAFIA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. Situated on a corner lot bordered by the community brick wall the yard features privacy and lush landscaping. Inside you'll find tile floors in all the main living areas with carpet only in the bedrooms. The kitchen has stainless appliances, wood cabinets and a breakfast bar overlooking the great room. There is room in the kitchen for a breakfast table too. The great room has soaring ceilings and sliding glass doors which lead to a covered porch with adjacent pergola. A 55" flat screen TV is mounted in the great room and stays with the home. The master bedroom is at the back of the home and has sliding doors to the porch and adjacent bath with dual sinks and garden tub with shower. The secondary bedrooms are on the opposite side of the home and like the master bedroom, have carpeting. The hall bath has a tub with shower and tile flooring. The garage has built in shelving. The community offers parks, playgrounds, nearby YMCA, shopping and lots of places to enjoy dinner. Lawn care is included. Minimum credit score 600 and no previous evictions

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 CLARESIDE DRIVE have any available units?
2401 CLARESIDE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
What amenities does 2401 CLARESIDE DRIVE have?
Some of 2401 CLARESIDE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 CLARESIDE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2401 CLARESIDE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 CLARESIDE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2401 CLARESIDE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomingdale.
Does 2401 CLARESIDE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2401 CLARESIDE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2401 CLARESIDE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2401 CLARESIDE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 CLARESIDE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2401 CLARESIDE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2401 CLARESIDE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2401 CLARESIDE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 CLARESIDE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2401 CLARESIDE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2401 CLARESIDE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2401 CLARESIDE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

