2401 CLARESIDE DRIVE

BLOOMINGDALE charming home just a block from A rated ALAFIA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. Situated on a corner lot bordered by the community brick wall the yard features privacy and lush landscaping. Inside you'll find tile floors in all the main living areas with carpet only in the bedrooms. The kitchen has stainless appliances, wood cabinets and a breakfast bar overlooking the great room. There is room in the kitchen for a breakfast table too. The great room has soaring ceilings and sliding glass doors which lead to a covered porch with adjacent pergola. A 55" flat screen TV is mounted in the great room and stays with the home. The master bedroom is at the back of the home and has sliding doors to the porch and adjacent bath with dual sinks and garden tub with shower. The secondary bedrooms are on the opposite side of the home and like the master bedroom, have carpeting. The hall bath has a tub with shower and tile flooring. The garage has built in shelving. The community offers parks, playgrounds, nearby YMCA, shopping and lots of places to enjoy dinner. Lawn care is included. Minimum credit score 600 and no previous evictions