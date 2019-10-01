2309 OAKHURST COURT

Amenities
This beautiful 1,457 htd sq ft home located in the Oak Crest Community. Lawn care is included in the rent. The house features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. The formal dining room features curved walls and plant shelves. The spacious kitchen features steel appliances, light cream cabinets, an island, a breakfast bar, an eating space, lots of natural light, and overlooks the family room. The master bedroom is off the family room separate from the other 2 bedrooms. The master bathroom features dual sinks, garden tub, walk in shower, and walk in closet. The fenced in backyard is easy to maintain with a brick walkway and wood deck.