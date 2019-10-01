2309 OAKHURST COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 1,457 htd sq ft home located in the Oak Crest Community. Lawn care is included in the rent. The house features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. The formal dining room features curved walls and plant shelves. The spacious kitchen features steel appliances, light cream cabinets, an island, a breakfast bar, an eating space, lots of natural light, and overlooks the family room. The master bedroom is off the family room separate from the other 2 bedrooms. The master bathroom features dual sinks, garden tub, walk in shower, and walk in closet. The fenced in backyard is easy to maintain with a brick walkway and wood deck.