All apartments in Bloomingdale
Find more places like 2309 OAKHURST COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomingdale, FL
/
2309 OAKHURST COURT
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

2309 OAKHURST COURT

2309 Oakhurst Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bloomingdale
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2309 Oakhurst Court, Bloomingdale, FL 33596
Bloomingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 1,457 htd sq ft home located in the Oak Crest Community. Lawn care is included in the rent. The house features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. The formal dining room features curved walls and plant shelves. The spacious kitchen features steel appliances, light cream cabinets, an island, a breakfast bar, an eating space, lots of natural light, and overlooks the family room. The master bedroom is off the family room separate from the other 2 bedrooms. The master bathroom features dual sinks, garden tub, walk in shower, and walk in closet. The fenced in backyard is easy to maintain with a brick walkway and wood deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 OAKHURST COURT have any available units?
2309 OAKHURST COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
What amenities does 2309 OAKHURST COURT have?
Some of 2309 OAKHURST COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2309 OAKHURST COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2309 OAKHURST COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 OAKHURST COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2309 OAKHURST COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomingdale.
Does 2309 OAKHURST COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2309 OAKHURST COURT offers parking.
Does 2309 OAKHURST COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2309 OAKHURST COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 OAKHURST COURT have a pool?
No, 2309 OAKHURST COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2309 OAKHURST COURT have accessible units?
No, 2309 OAKHURST COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 OAKHURST COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2309 OAKHURST COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2309 OAKHURST COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2309 OAKHURST COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bloomingdale 3 Bedroom ApartmentsBloomingdale Apartments with Balconies
Bloomingdale Apartments with GaragesBloomingdale Apartments with Pools
Bloomingdale Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FL
Sarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa