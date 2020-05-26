1408 Graywood Court

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

PRIVATE BUT CONVIENENT LOCATION This property is just south of Bloomingdale Road that is a major road to get you anywhere in that area including some top rated schools, shopping, entertainment, and other amenities. This really sharp house boasts three bedrooms and two baths that cover just under 2000 square feet of living space. Step right into this wide open floor plan with it's beautiful wood floors in the living room/dining room area with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen just sparkles with the stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Just off the kitchen is a great family room that showcases some built-ins perfect for all your collectables. Step out back to its impressive large lanai for all your relaxing and entertaining needs. Great schools are less than 2 miles away and this house is close to shopping and restaurants. Easy access to major highways to get you to the airport or downtown Tampa. Contact us now to see this one...before it is too late!



We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.