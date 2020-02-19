1407 Holleman Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

A beautifully spacious home in the upscale neighborhood of Bloomingdale. This home is located approximately 30 minutes south-east of Tampa International Airport.



The home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bedrooms and can accommodate 8 guest comfortably. An open split layout comes fully furnished for your family.



Gorgeous kitchen with granite and stainless appliances throughout. Cozy breakfast nook and adjoining family room with wood burning fireplace all of which opens out to the covered patio and screened pool.



Master suite includes king bed and his and her closets and an expansive bathroom with separate walk-in shower, garden tub and his and her sinks.



The other 3 bedrooms all have queen size beds and share a large second bathroom with shower/tub and dual vanities. There is a separate laundry room equipped with washer and dryer which then leads to a 2 car garage.



The back garden offers an atmosphere of calm serenity, overlooking the fairways of the community golf course and the shimmering waters of the lake. while being minutes away from all the conveniences of stores, dining and entertainment. This home has easy access US 301, I 75, and the Selmon Expressway. The commute into Tampa or to the Airport is less than 30 minutes.