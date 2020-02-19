All apartments in Bloomingdale
Bloomingdale, FL
1407 Holleman Drive
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

1407 Holleman Drive

1407 Holleman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1407 Holleman Drive, Bloomingdale, FL 33596
Bloomingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
A beautifully spacious home in the upscale neighborhood of Bloomingdale. This home is located approximately 30 minutes south-east of Tampa International Airport.

The home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bedrooms and can accommodate 8 guest comfortably. An open split layout comes fully furnished for your family.

Gorgeous kitchen with granite and stainless appliances throughout. Cozy breakfast nook and adjoining family room with wood burning fireplace all of which opens out to the covered patio and screened pool.

Master suite includes king bed and his and her closets and an expansive bathroom with separate walk-in shower, garden tub and his and her sinks.

The other 3 bedrooms all have queen size beds and share a large second bathroom with shower/tub and dual vanities. There is a separate laundry room equipped with washer and dryer which then leads to a 2 car garage.

The back garden offers an atmosphere of calm serenity, overlooking the fairways of the community golf course and the shimmering waters of the lake. while being minutes away from all the conveniences of stores, dining and entertainment. This home has easy access US 301, I 75, and the Selmon Expressway. The commute into Tampa or to the Airport is less than 30 minutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 Holleman Drive have any available units?
1407 Holleman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
What amenities does 1407 Holleman Drive have?
Some of 1407 Holleman Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1407 Holleman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1407 Holleman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 Holleman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1407 Holleman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomingdale.
Does 1407 Holleman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1407 Holleman Drive offers parking.
Does 1407 Holleman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1407 Holleman Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 Holleman Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1407 Holleman Drive has a pool.
Does 1407 Holleman Drive have accessible units?
No, 1407 Holleman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 Holleman Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1407 Holleman Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1407 Holleman Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1407 Holleman Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
