All apartments in Bloomingdale
Find more places like 1125 BLOOM HILL AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomingdale, FL
/
1125 BLOOM HILL AVENUE
Last updated August 12 2019 at 11:32 PM

1125 BLOOM HILL AVENUE

1125 Bloom Hill Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bloomingdale
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1125 Bloom Hill Avenue, Bloomingdale, FL 33596

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage home where you can relax in screened lanai and enjoy the conservation/water view with no rear neighbors. Located in a nice and quiet neighborhood, community of OAKDALE RESERVE, “A+” Bloomingdale School District! Everything in this house updated! Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, beautiful master bathroom with travertine shower and double sinks, tiles through the house, double pane windows, ceiling fans in every room. Plus an additional study/office room. Close to to dining/shopping/entertainment area. Everything you can dream of! Don't miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 BLOOM HILL AVENUE have any available units?
1125 BLOOM HILL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
What amenities does 1125 BLOOM HILL AVENUE have?
Some of 1125 BLOOM HILL AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 BLOOM HILL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1125 BLOOM HILL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 BLOOM HILL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1125 BLOOM HILL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomingdale.
Does 1125 BLOOM HILL AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1125 BLOOM HILL AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1125 BLOOM HILL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 BLOOM HILL AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 BLOOM HILL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1125 BLOOM HILL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1125 BLOOM HILL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1125 BLOOM HILL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 BLOOM HILL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1125 BLOOM HILL AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1125 BLOOM HILL AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1125 BLOOM HILL AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bloomingdale 3 Bedroom ApartmentsBloomingdale Apartments with Balconies
Bloomingdale Apartments with GaragesBloomingdale Apartments with Pools
Bloomingdale Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FL
Sarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa