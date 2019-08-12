1125 BLOOM HILL AVENUE

Amenities

This is a beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage home where you can relax in screened lanai and enjoy the conservation/water view with no rear neighbors. Located in a nice and quiet neighborhood, community of OAKDALE RESERVE, “A+” Bloomingdale School District! Everything in this house updated! Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, beautiful master bathroom with travertine shower and double sinks, tiles through the house, double pane windows, ceiling fans in every room. Plus an additional study/office room. Close to to dining/shopping/entertainment area. Everything you can dream of! Don't miss it!