Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:00 PM

18142 Thornhill Grand Cir

18142 Thornhill Grand Circle · No Longer Available
Location

18142 Thornhill Grand Circle, Bithlo, FL 32820
Bithlo

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Lovely Large 5/3 Home with Lake View!! - Stately 5 bedroom - 3 bath - 3 car garage home in desirable area. First Floor Master Suite AND guest bedroom or In-law suite. Formal living room and dining room with large open kitchen with breakfast bar, eat in kitchen and family room with view of private yard and pond. Laundry room with washer and dryer included. Upstairs to open loft and three bedrooms with large bathroom with double sinks. Access to community pool, gym, tennis courts, basketball courts and fitness center. Association does not allow roomates. (defined as more than two people with different last names). May currently be in the process of minor cleaning and repairs. Range is to be replaced.
https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview-elite/stellar/O5864813

(RLNE5809136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18142 Thornhill Grand Cir have any available units?
18142 Thornhill Grand Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bithlo, FL.
What amenities does 18142 Thornhill Grand Cir have?
Some of 18142 Thornhill Grand Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18142 Thornhill Grand Cir currently offering any rent specials?
18142 Thornhill Grand Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18142 Thornhill Grand Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 18142 Thornhill Grand Cir is pet friendly.
Does 18142 Thornhill Grand Cir offer parking?
Yes, 18142 Thornhill Grand Cir offers parking.
Does 18142 Thornhill Grand Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18142 Thornhill Grand Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18142 Thornhill Grand Cir have a pool?
Yes, 18142 Thornhill Grand Cir has a pool.
Does 18142 Thornhill Grand Cir have accessible units?
No, 18142 Thornhill Grand Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 18142 Thornhill Grand Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 18142 Thornhill Grand Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18142 Thornhill Grand Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 18142 Thornhill Grand Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

