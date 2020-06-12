18142 Thornhill Grand Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Lovely Large 5/3 Home with Lake View!! - Stately 5 bedroom - 3 bath - 3 car garage home in desirable area. First Floor Master Suite AND guest bedroom or In-law suite. Formal living room and dining room with large open kitchen with breakfast bar, eat in kitchen and family room with view of private yard and pond. Laundry room with washer and dryer included. Upstairs to open loft and three bedrooms with large bathroom with double sinks. Access to community pool, gym, tennis courts, basketball courts and fitness center. Association does not allow roomates. (defined as more than two people with different last names). May currently be in the process of minor cleaning and repairs. Range is to be replaced.

