Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:38 AM
163 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Belleair, FL
1 of 21
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
1706 BELLEAIR FOREST DRIVE
1706 Belleair Forest Drive, Belleair, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Spacious Light and Bright Ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath end unit condo close to parking in beautiful Belleair. Recent updates include bamboo floors in the main living area, and a remodeled guest bathroom. Ample storage / walk-in closet.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
605 GARDENIA STREET
605 Gardenia Street, Belleair, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1713 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Belleair this gorgeous home features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Florida room (with air), indoor laudry room with new washer and dryer and covered patio. Huge fenced in yard with shed for extra storage.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
4 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD
4 Belleview Boulevard, Belleair, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1403 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Southern exposure, breathtaking views of the Intracoastal waterway, AND tranquil golf course views can be yours from this spacious updated unit! Relax on your balcony and soak in the sun on a lazy day and enjoy
Results within 1 mile of Belleair
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13
22 Units Available
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St, Clearwater, FL
Studio
$780
377 sqft
1 Bedroom
$838
530 sqft
Prospect Towers strategic location within Downtown Clearwater offers residents an unmatched quality of life. Rated as both "Very Walkable" and "Very Bikeable" by WalkScore.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Kakusha
806 8TH AVENUE NW
806 8th Avenue Northwest, Largo, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
500 sqft
One bedroom one bath first floor apartment. Pet friendly community with easy access to shopping, restaurants, and parks in Largo.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Old Northwest
301 Woodrow Ave Apt B
301 Woodrow Ave, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LARGO VINTAGE 1/1 ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IS WAITING FOR YOU!! Duplex studio home offers electric, water, sewer, gas and trash with lawn care. The spacious living room greets you upon entrance with views of a compact kitchen.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1515 S. Prospect ave
1515 South Prospect Avenue, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2 bedrooms and 1 bath house - Property Id: 300286 Nice clean 2/1 with shed in the back. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300286 Property Id 300286 (RLNE5854134)
Results within 5 miles of Belleair
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13
10 Units Available
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1305 sqft
Apartments have in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Beautiful outdoor area features grills, saltwater swimming pool and jogging trails. Fitness center, clubhouse and cafe lounge.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13
10 Units Available
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1389 sqft
Experience the best in apartment living at City Park Clearwater. Conveniently located near the intersection of Highway 19 and SR-60. Here, every detail has been carefully crafted to ideally suit your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13
7 Units Available
Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$964
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community has a pool, gym and business center. Monty's Pizzeria is across the street, plus several other shops and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12
19 Units Available
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,592
1392 sqft
Our beautiful 52-acre community is only minutes from the Gulf beaches and the quaint downtown area of Dunedin, which hosts excellent dining and shopping.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13
$
11 Units Available
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,465
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
State-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck, swimming pool and coffee bar. Units feature oversize closets, full-size washer/dryer, screened patio or lanai and dishwashers. Gourmet kitchens and kitchen islands with pendant lighting.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13
$
13 Units Available
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1059 sqft
Upscale community in Clearwater, just a short distance from dining, entertainment and shopping. Eat-in kitchens with plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Close to Clearwater Beach.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13
$
9 Units Available
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$953
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
925 sqft
Ten minutes from Clearwater Beaches and near airports. Updated kitchens with granite countertops and modern appliances. Pet-friendly community features bike storage, BBQ grills, dog park, gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13
5 Units Available
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$957
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1005 sqft
This charming community has many amenities including a footbridge over the lake and screened-in lanais. Homes offer spacious interiors with ample storage space and open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 13
17 Units Available
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1220 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Serenity Lane Apartments in Clearwater. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13
6 Units Available
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE, Largo, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
959 sqft
Beachside apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Residents can enjoy a business center and pool on site. Minutes from Clearwater Beach and Indian Rocks Beach. Close to Missouri Avenue North (US 19)
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13
4 Units Available
Mill Pond
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
980 sqft
Somerset Apartments is an upscale community with everything you need to feel right at home. When you browse through our selection of apartments in Largo, FL, you'll find spacious interiors, sophisticated kitchens and massive walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12
3 Units Available
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
932 sqft
Welcome home to Whispering Palms. We are beautiful apartment home community located in Largo, Florida. With State Road 688 right down the road, the Largo Mall, delicious local eateries, and unique entertainment venues are all just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13
3 Units Available
Sunpointe Place Apartments
701 E Bay Dr, Largo, FL
1
$885
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a tropical oasis, SunPointe Place Apartments on East Bay Drive provides the perfect back drop to first class amenities, the beaches, relaxing pool side serenity and open spaces for your outdoor enjoyment.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
61 Units Available
1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1375 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
2127 sqft
Towering above the citys skyline, with 15 stories of exceptional apartment residences, sits 1100 Apex. Breathtaking views. Iconic location. Stunning interiors and captivating recreational spaces.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
4 Units Available
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village Apartments in Seminole. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
3 Units Available
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished units with central air and patios/balconies. 24-hour maintenance. Tenants get access to a laundry center, pool, and courtyard on site. Close to the Highland Recreation Complex. Near shops and restaurants on E Bay Drive.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
1 Unit Available
Lindru Gardens
711 S Lincoln Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
720 sqft
Lindru Gardens is located just minutes away from Clearwater Beaches, shopping, dining, and entertainment. The community features one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes.
