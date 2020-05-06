All apartments in Belleair
Last updated May 6 2020 at 6:57 AM

150 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD

150 Belleview Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

150 Belleview Boulevard, Belleair, FL 33756

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
microwave
IMMEDIATE AVAILABILITY FOR 12 MONTH LEASE-Located in Gated Belleview Biltmore Community-
Fully furnished & Spacious Condo with 1920 sq ft. of living space -2 bedrooms split floor plan with 2 full baths plus 1/2 bath. Large balcony overlooking the pond - Newer wood laminate flooring and lots of closet space. The living area opens to a bonus room that can be closed off to make a 3rd bedroom or office-Kitchen is light and bright with a Juliet balcony with sliders and a walk in pantry-The community pool is beautiful and heated. Great location -Just minutes away from Clearwater Beach, 15 minutes to downtown Dunedin. Just 35 minutes from Tampa or St. Petersburg airports.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD have any available units?
150 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belleair, FL.
What amenities does 150 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD have?
Some of 150 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
150 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 150 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belleair.
Does 150 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 150 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 150 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 150 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 150 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 150 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 150 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 150 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
