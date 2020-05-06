150 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD

Amenities

Fully furnished

IMMEDIATE AVAILABILITY FOR 12 MONTH LEASE-Located in Gated Belleview Biltmore Community-

Fully furnished & Spacious Condo with 1920 sq ft. of living space -2 bedrooms split floor plan with 2 full baths plus 1/2 bath. Large balcony overlooking the pond - Newer wood laminate flooring and lots of closet space. The living area opens to a bonus room that can be closed off to make a 3rd bedroom or office-Kitchen is light and bright with a Juliet balcony with sliders and a walk in pantry-The community pool is beautiful and heated. Great location -Just minutes away from Clearwater Beach, 15 minutes to downtown Dunedin. Just 35 minutes from Tampa or St. Petersburg airports.