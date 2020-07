Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Beautiful 2/2 condo that has been updated with new flooring, updated wood kitchen and bathrooms. This first floor unit is furnished only for a minimum of 7 months or more. The large picture window brings in the light in the living room and overlooks a pond. Very private!! It's ready for you to move in. The community pool is just a few steps away. Belleair residents have access to tennis courts and a community center that has scheduled activities. It's a great place to live. You are 10 minutes away from Clearwater Beach and there are great local restaurants and shopping. The intercoastal is very close with a boat launch facility.