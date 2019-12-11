152 FLAMINGO DRIVE

Amenities
This lovingly cared for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the beautiful Town of Belleair features a living room and dining room combination with a wood burning fireplace and solid wood plank flooring, a large separate family room, an indoor laundry room with washer and dryer included, two car garage, and a peaceful screened porch. Just a few minutes away from the Belleair Country Club, Belleair Recreation Center, shopping, restaurants and sandy white beaches. Owner will provide lawn care maintenance, water, sewer and trash. Lessee is responsible for electric, cable and internet. Furnishings are optional. Pets allowed with restrictions.