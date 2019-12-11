152 FLAMINGO DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This lovingly cared for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the beautiful Town of Belleair features a living room and dining room combination with a wood burning fireplace and solid wood plank flooring, a large separate family room, an indoor laundry room with washer and dryer included, two car garage, and a peaceful screened porch. Just a few minutes away from the Belleair Country Club, Belleair Recreation Center, shopping, restaurants and sandy white beaches. Owner will provide lawn care maintenance, water, sewer and trash. Lessee is responsible for electric, cable and internet. Furnishings are optional. Pets allowed with restrictions.