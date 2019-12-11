All apartments in Belleair
Find more places like 152 FLAMINGO DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belleair, FL
/
152 FLAMINGO DRIVE
Last updated December 11 2019 at 4:11 AM

152 FLAMINGO DRIVE

152 Flamingo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belleair
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

152 Flamingo Drive, Belleair, FL 33756

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This lovingly cared for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the beautiful Town of Belleair features a living room and dining room combination with a wood burning fireplace and solid wood plank flooring, a large separate family room, an indoor laundry room with washer and dryer included, two car garage, and a peaceful screened porch. Just a few minutes away from the Belleair Country Club, Belleair Recreation Center, shopping, restaurants and sandy white beaches. Owner will provide lawn care maintenance, water, sewer and trash. Lessee is responsible for electric, cable and internet. Furnishings are optional. Pets allowed with restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 FLAMINGO DRIVE have any available units?
152 FLAMINGO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belleair, FL.
What amenities does 152 FLAMINGO DRIVE have?
Some of 152 FLAMINGO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 FLAMINGO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
152 FLAMINGO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 FLAMINGO DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 152 FLAMINGO DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 152 FLAMINGO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 152 FLAMINGO DRIVE offers parking.
Does 152 FLAMINGO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 152 FLAMINGO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 FLAMINGO DRIVE have a pool?
No, 152 FLAMINGO DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 152 FLAMINGO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 152 FLAMINGO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 152 FLAMINGO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 152 FLAMINGO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 152 FLAMINGO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 152 FLAMINGO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belleair 1 BedroomsBelleair 2 Bedrooms
Belleair Apartments with ParkingBelleair Apartments with Pool
Belleair Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FL
Progress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee