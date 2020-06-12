1400 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

Available now for 2021 season Dec-April. 3 month min. Located in the beautiful Gulf Front Community of South Beach in Sand Key, Clearwater. This 2BR/2BA condo has been totally remodeled and just exquisitely decorated. The beach and Intracoastal views are breathtaking from the oversized balcony with seating areas and an awesome spot to watch the sunset. Community is gated and has a large, heated pool on the waterside. Living room has gorgeous leather furniture and large flat screen TV and adjoins the dining room. The kitchen has all new granite, appliances and a large breakfast bar. The Master Bedroom boasts a new large queen bed, flat screen TV, large dresser, nightstands and lots of closet space. The guest room comes with 2 new double beds, flat screen TV, dressers, nightstands and large closet. Décor has a very ritzy feel. 1 Bath has a new tiled walk-in shower and the 2nd bath has a new tiled tub/shower combo. Rent includes basic cable, wifi, water, sewer, trash and community amenities. This condo is a must if you want to spend the winter here. Everything you need is not far away. Hurry before it's gone!!