Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:19 PM

1400 GULF BOULEVARD

1400 Gulf Boulevard · (727) 269-6020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1400 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL 33786

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1327 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Available now for 2021 season Dec-April. 3 month min. Located in the beautiful Gulf Front Community of South Beach in Sand Key, Clearwater. This 2BR/2BA condo has been totally remodeled and just exquisitely decorated. The beach and Intracoastal views are breathtaking from the oversized balcony with seating areas and an awesome spot to watch the sunset. Community is gated and has a large, heated pool on the waterside. Living room has gorgeous leather furniture and large flat screen TV and adjoins the dining room. The kitchen has all new granite, appliances and a large breakfast bar. The Master Bedroom boasts a new large queen bed, flat screen TV, large dresser, nightstands and lots of closet space. The guest room comes with 2 new double beds, flat screen TV, dressers, nightstands and large closet. Décor has a very ritzy feel. 1 Bath has a new tiled walk-in shower and the 2nd bath has a new tiled tub/shower combo. Rent includes basic cable, wifi, water, sewer, trash and community amenities. This condo is a must if you want to spend the winter here. Everything you need is not far away. Hurry before it's gone!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
1400 GULF BOULEVARD has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1400 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1400 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1400 GULF BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1400 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belleair Shore.
Does 1400 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 1400 GULF BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 1400 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1400 GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1400 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1400 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1400 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1400 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
