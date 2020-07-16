All apartments in Belleair Beach
2109 BAYSHORE DRIVE
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

2109 BAYSHORE DRIVE

2109 Bayshore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2109 Bayshore Drive, Belleair Beach, FL 33786

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
A must see this beautiful home in Belleair Beach! This adorable 3 bedroom 3 bath home has the perfect location near one of the best stretches of beaches in Florida! Bike or walk to the beaches in minutes. Enjoy 2,062 sq feet of living space with this totally remodeled home. Current updates include BRAND NEW FLOORING, BRAND NEW BATHROOMS, BRAND NEW KITCHEN, BRAND NEW WINDOWS and NEW PAINT. There’s a spacious master suite, plus 2 guest bedrooms that share a Jack & Jill bath. Located on a large 100 ft x 100 ft corner lot, this property has plenty of parking for guests from the circular driveway. This is a fabulous location, located just 10 minutes from Clearwater Beach restaurants and shops, 5 minutes from Sand Key, and an easy commute to Tampa Int’l Airport. 3 month minimum lease. Available July 2020-Jan 2021.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 BAYSHORE DRIVE have any available units?
2109 BAYSHORE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belleair Beach, FL.
What amenities does 2109 BAYSHORE DRIVE have?
Some of 2109 BAYSHORE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 BAYSHORE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2109 BAYSHORE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 BAYSHORE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2109 BAYSHORE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belleair Beach.
Does 2109 BAYSHORE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2109 BAYSHORE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2109 BAYSHORE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2109 BAYSHORE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 BAYSHORE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2109 BAYSHORE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2109 BAYSHORE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2109 BAYSHORE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 BAYSHORE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2109 BAYSHORE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2109 BAYSHORE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2109 BAYSHORE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
