2109 BAYSHORE DRIVE

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

A must see this beautiful home in Belleair Beach! This adorable 3 bedroom 3 bath home has the perfect location near one of the best stretches of beaches in Florida! Bike or walk to the beaches in minutes. Enjoy 2,062 sq feet of living space with this totally remodeled home. Current updates include BRAND NEW FLOORING, BRAND NEW BATHROOMS, BRAND NEW KITCHEN, BRAND NEW WINDOWS and NEW PAINT. There’s a spacious master suite, plus 2 guest bedrooms that share a Jack & Jill bath. Located on a large 100 ft x 100 ft corner lot, this property has plenty of parking for guests from the circular driveway. This is a fabulous location, located just 10 minutes from Clearwater Beach restaurants and shops, 5 minutes from Sand Key, and an easy commute to Tampa Int’l Airport. 3 month minimum lease. Available July 2020-Jan 2021.