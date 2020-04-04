5848 Windmill Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious home in Belle Isle - Great 3/2 with tile throughout, no carpet. Big master suite with sliders that access the porch. Huge fenced in back yard and big screened porch that runs almost the entire length of the house. Separate dining room, eat-in-kitchen and large family room, plus enormous laundry room and over sized garage with extra storage. Mature oak trees and extra long driveway, and best of all, the home is at the end of the cul-de-sac! Pet friendly and available on March 16th. Call Sara today for a viewing! 407-797-1447



(RLNE3337971)