5848 Windmill Court

Amenities
Spacious home in Belle Isle - Great 3/2 with tile throughout, no carpet. Big master suite with sliders that access the porch. Huge fenced in back yard and big screened porch that runs almost the entire length of the house. Separate dining room, eat-in-kitchen and large family room, plus enormous laundry room and over sized garage with extra storage. Mature oak trees and extra long driveway, and best of all, the home is at the end of the cul-de-sac! Pet friendly and available on March 16th. Call Sara today for a viewing! 407-797-1447
(RLNE3337971)