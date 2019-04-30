1504 Idaho Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Remarkable home in Belle Isle. The landscaping alone, make this home a one of a kind in the area. This is a wonderful home located in the heart of Belle Isle. This home is absolutely wonderful. Clean, move in ready, and updated throughout. As you enter the foyer, you will see the gorgeous interior, lovely flooring and great windows that open up the room with light. Enter the kitchen and dining area and you will find beautiful tile floors, neutral cabinets, and countertops and an adorable dining room. The utility room is inside so no more hot garages and is complete with new hot water heater. New roof in '18, and updated electric in '17. The bedrooms are open and spacious with large open closets for extra storage. There is also an office/den/tv room that is not considered a bedroom. The lot is magnificent. This yard is fully fenced and has lots of lovely shade trees. This oversized lot is a lot and 1/2 which gives you room for anything you want to add whatever you want to make this home your own. There is a polygon shaped building in the backyard that can be converted to a game room, guest room or she shed. This home has been very well maintained. Great schools. Cornerstone Charter will take your offspring all the way to the 12th grade. There is a big changes ahead for this area with new shopping a dog bar/restaurant and many other amenities that make this area a really desirable purchase with great potential. Come and see this beauty. Pine Castle Elementary, Walker Middle and Oakridge High (Magnet School)



