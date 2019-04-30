All apartments in Belle Isle
1504 Idaho Avenue
Last updated April 30 2019 at 4:53 AM

1504 Idaho Avenue

1504 Idaho Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1504 Idaho Avenue, Belle Isle, FL 32809

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
game room
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remarkable home in Belle Isle. The landscaping alone, make this home a one of a kind in the area. This is a wonderful home located in the heart of Belle Isle. This home is absolutely wonderful. Clean, move in ready, and updated throughout. As you enter the foyer, you will see the gorgeous interior, lovely flooring and great windows that open up the room with light. Enter the kitchen and dining area and you will find beautiful tile floors, neutral cabinets, and countertops and an adorable dining room. The utility room is inside so no more hot garages and is complete with new hot water heater. New roof in '18, and updated electric in '17. The bedrooms are open and spacious with large open closets for extra storage. There is also an office/den/tv room that is not considered a bedroom. The lot is magnificent. This yard is fully fenced and has lots of lovely shade trees. This oversized lot is a lot and 1/2 which gives you room for anything you want to add whatever you want to make this home your own. There is a polygon shaped building in the backyard that can be converted to a game room, guest room or she shed. This home has been very well maintained. Great schools. Cornerstone Charter will take your offspring all the way to the 12th grade. There is a big changes ahead for this area with new shopping a dog bar/restaurant and many other amenities that make this area a really desirable purchase with great potential. Come and see this beauty. Pine Castle Elementary, Walker Middle and Oakridge High (Magnet School)

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 Idaho Avenue have any available units?
1504 Idaho Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belle Isle, FL.
What amenities does 1504 Idaho Avenue have?
Some of 1504 Idaho Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 Idaho Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Idaho Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Idaho Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1504 Idaho Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1504 Idaho Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1504 Idaho Avenue offers parking.
Does 1504 Idaho Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 Idaho Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Idaho Avenue have a pool?
No, 1504 Idaho Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1504 Idaho Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1504 Idaho Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Idaho Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1504 Idaho Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1504 Idaho Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1504 Idaho Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
