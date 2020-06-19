All apartments in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

85 DEBARRY AVENUE #1071

85 Debarry Ave · (904) 204-1831
Location

85 Debarry Ave, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL 32073
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 85 DEBARRY AVENUE #1071 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** PRICE JUST REDUCED!! ** Cute Condo in Orange Park - **PRICE JUST REDUCED**

This 2 bedroom 2.5 half bath condo is an end unit with an enclosed patio, great for an additional living area or office! Tile and vinyl plank throughout, new updated stainless steel appliances, fire place in the living room, and beautiful new backsplash in the kitchen. With updated vanities in the bathrooms. Located in the heart of Orange Park, minutes away from the Orange Park mall, and close to I-295!

Call today to schedule a viewing 904-204-1831

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5788002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 DEBARRY AVENUE #1071 have any available units?
85 DEBARRY AVENUE #1071 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 85 DEBARRY AVENUE #1071 have?
Some of 85 DEBARRY AVENUE #1071's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 DEBARRY AVENUE #1071 currently offering any rent specials?
85 DEBARRY AVENUE #1071 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 DEBARRY AVENUE #1071 pet-friendly?
Yes, 85 DEBARRY AVENUE #1071 is pet friendly.
Does 85 DEBARRY AVENUE #1071 offer parking?
No, 85 DEBARRY AVENUE #1071 does not offer parking.
Does 85 DEBARRY AVENUE #1071 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85 DEBARRY AVENUE #1071 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 DEBARRY AVENUE #1071 have a pool?
No, 85 DEBARRY AVENUE #1071 does not have a pool.
Does 85 DEBARRY AVENUE #1071 have accessible units?
No, 85 DEBARRY AVENUE #1071 does not have accessible units.
Does 85 DEBARRY AVENUE #1071 have units with dishwashers?
No, 85 DEBARRY AVENUE #1071 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 85 DEBARRY AVENUE #1071 have units with air conditioning?
No, 85 DEBARRY AVENUE #1071 does not have units with air conditioning.
