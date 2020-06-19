85 DEBARRY AVENUE #1071

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** PRICE JUST REDUCED!! ** Cute Condo in Orange Park - **PRICE JUST REDUCED**



This 2 bedroom 2.5 half bath condo is an end unit with an enclosed patio, great for an additional living area or office! Tile and vinyl plank throughout, new updated stainless steel appliances, fire place in the living room, and beautiful new backsplash in the kitchen. With updated vanities in the bathrooms. Located in the heart of Orange Park, minutes away from the Orange Park mall, and close to I-295!



Call today to schedule a viewing 904-204-1831



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5788002)