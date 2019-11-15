All apartments in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
453 Bentwood Lane Unit D

453 Bentwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

453 Bentwood Lane, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL 32073
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
online portal
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
Nice 2 bedroom condo in Orange Park for rent! - **AVAILABLE OCTOBER 12th, 2019**

Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo located in Orange Park. This 2 bedroom condo features over 900 sq. ft. of living space. This unit has tile floors throughout. Living room/dining room combination. This unit comes with washer/dryer connections.

Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.
Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE5175645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 453 Bentwood Lane Unit D have any available units?
453 Bentwood Lane Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL.
Is 453 Bentwood Lane Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
453 Bentwood Lane Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453 Bentwood Lane Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 453 Bentwood Lane Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 453 Bentwood Lane Unit D offer parking?
No, 453 Bentwood Lane Unit D does not offer parking.
Does 453 Bentwood Lane Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 453 Bentwood Lane Unit D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 453 Bentwood Lane Unit D have a pool?
No, 453 Bentwood Lane Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 453 Bentwood Lane Unit D have accessible units?
No, 453 Bentwood Lane Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 453 Bentwood Lane Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 453 Bentwood Lane Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 453 Bentwood Lane Unit D have units with air conditioning?
No, 453 Bentwood Lane Unit D does not have units with air conditioning.

