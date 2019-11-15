453 Bentwood Lane Unit D

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed online portal pet friendly

Nice 2 bedroom condo in Orange Park for rent! - **AVAILABLE OCTOBER 12th, 2019**



Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo located in Orange Park. This 2 bedroom condo features over 900 sq. ft. of living space. This unit has tile floors throughout. Living room/dining room combination. This unit comes with washer/dryer connections.



Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



