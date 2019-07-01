All apartments in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Find more places like 289 Gano Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
/
289 Gano Avenue
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

289 Gano Avenue

289 Gano Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

289 Gano Avenue, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL 32073
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. All kitchen appliances will be installed once we have an executed lease. For more information please call 321-236-6009 You can also visit us at www.msrenewal.com for other great Main Street Renewal Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 289 Gano Avenue have any available units?
289 Gano Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL.
Is 289 Gano Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
289 Gano Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 289 Gano Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 289 Gano Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 289 Gano Avenue offer parking?
No, 289 Gano Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 289 Gano Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 289 Gano Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 289 Gano Avenue have a pool?
No, 289 Gano Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 289 Gano Avenue have accessible units?
No, 289 Gano Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 289 Gano Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 289 Gano Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 289 Gano Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 289 Gano Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace 2 BedroomsBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace 3 Bedrooms
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace Apartments with BalconyBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace Apartments with Pool
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FL
Yulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FL
Asbury Lake, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida