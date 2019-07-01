289 Gano Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly

There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. All kitchen appliances will be installed once we have an executed lease. For more information please call 321-236-6009 You can also visit us at www.msrenewal.com for other great Main Street Renewal Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.