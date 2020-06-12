/
2 bedroom apartments
195 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bee Ridge, FL
5364 Crestlake Blvd 150
5364 Crestlake Boulevard, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1049 sqft
Crestwood Villas - Property Id: 276011 Bright & Spacious 2 bed/2 bath one level unit villa 1 car garage screened lanai community pool, tennis court, shuffleboard Conveniently located to Siesta Key Beach, , and I-75 Call Today Management Concepts
4197 REFLECTIONS PKWY
4197 Reflections Parkway, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1785 sqft
This beautiful peaceful centrally located 2 bedroom, 2 bath plus den home in Gated Villa Rosa comes fully turnkey furnished.
4169 VALLARTA COURT
4169 Vallarta Court, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1404 sqft
**AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY ~ Fabulous VILLA for LONG TERM RENTAL in CASA del SOL within the Center Gate neighborhood.
4378 MADERIA COURT COURT
4378 Madeira Court, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1003 sqft
CENTER GATE AREA CONDO! Second floor 2/2 condo overlooking a pond with a screened lanai. Vaulted ceiling give this condo a bright spacious feeling. Eat in Kitchen and a dinning room, washer and dryer included.
5377 CRESTLAKE BOULEVARD
5377 Crestlake Boulevard, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1032 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 2020 SEASON! VILLA! One level 2 bedroom, 2 baths with a one car garage. Wonderful water view, very spacious, easy access to Siesta Key, downtown and I-75. Furnished three month seasonal rental.
5479 KELLY DRIVE
5479 Kelly Drive, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1601 sqft
AVAILABLE JANUARY-MARCH, 2021. 3 MONTH MINIMUM. Very nice TURNKEY FURNISHED SARASOTA SEASONAL 2 bedroom, 2 bath rental villa. Living room, dining room, family room, plus office.
Results within 1 mile of Bee Ridge
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1118 sqft
Close to Highway 93 and the Tuscana development. Community offers complimentary car washes, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have an island breakfast bar, a beverage refrigerator and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1126 sqft
Life at First Sight, Live at Volaris Live Oak! An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS Live Oak... a dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1250 sqft
* Full sized GE washer and dryers * Heated and salt-water pool MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
5611 Bidwell Pkwy #104
5611 Bidwell Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1112 sqft
2/2 Condo - Gated Community - Admirals Walk minutes from Siesta Beach!! - This 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom - 1st floor unit is CLEAN and ready to go!! This unit has just been upgraded to new energy efficient windows, door and siding.
4459 Beneva RD
4459 Beneva Road, South Gate Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1189 sqft
MOVE IN READY. Professionally managed home by Havenbrook Homes. There is a $45 application fee per adult applicant. Application includes background check and rental history check. Must make 3x the rental amount.
3370 SPRING MILL CIRCLE
3370 Spring Mill Cir, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1199 sqft
Updated ranch home features barrel tile roof, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, Florida room & one car garage. This home features updated kitchen and bathroom cabinets, appliances, and the tile is laid nicely on a diagonal pattern.
5174 Northridge Road - 1, Unit #108
5174 Northridge Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1116 sqft
FIRST FLOOR!! 2 bedroom, 1 bath executive condo! Many upgrades! washer/dryer in the unit and a private lanai! Squeaky clean and ready to call home! GARAGE INCLUDED! Pets considered with applicable fees.
Sarasota Springs
3600 Belmont Boulevard
3600 Belmont Boulevard, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
984 sqft
Annual Rental- Come and see the gorgeous 2 bedroom/1 bath house before it is gone. This adorable home has brand new paint inside and out, extra space with a large sun room off of the kitchen, and a huge fully fenced in back yard.
4626 Hunter Ridge Drive
4626 Hunter Ridge Drive, South Gate Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1253 sqft
Annual rental - 2BR/2B house with 1,253 sq. ft, 1-car garage, and a fully fenced yard. Brand new AC, plumbing, and paint! There is extra living space in the Florida room off the back of the house and it opens to a fully screened adorable patio.
3431 CLARK ROAD
3431 Clark Road, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
964 sqft
This is 2 Beds and 1 bath condo, fresh paint and new floors. Excellent location less than 3 miles to famous Siesta Key, Brand New Publix, Restaurants and Shopping Center across the street miles close to I-75.
3203 BENEVA ROAD
3203 Beneva Road, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
876 sqft
Completely remodeled ground-floor, 2-bedroom, 2-bath, condo located in a convenient community, close to shopping & transportation.
3602 Beneva Road #404
3602 Beneva Rd, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1073 sqft
3602 Beneva Road #404 Available 06/01/20 2 Bed 2 Bath Ground Floor End Unit - BENEVA VILLAGE CONDO - Beneva Village is a 52-unit condominium located at 3500 Beneva Road in Sarasota, Florida.
7927 LIMESTONE LANE
7927 Limestone Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1036 sqft
TURN KEY CONDO IN STONEHAVEN FOR 6-8 MONTHS. AVAILABLE FROM AUGUST 2019 - MAY 31, 2020. JUST BRING YOUR BEACH CLOTHES AND MOVE RIGHT IN TO THIS COMPLETELY FURNISHED UNIT..
5236 LAKE ARROWHEAD TRAIL
5236 Lake Arrowhead Trail, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1315 sqft
This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Second Floor Condo with lake views is located minutes from the world class beaches of Siesta Key and it also has one of the most beautiful views in Lake Arrowhead.
5168 NORTHRIDGE ROAD
5168 Northridge Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1164 sqft
AVAILABLE JANUARY-APRIL 2021. Beautifully updated 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom Sarasota TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL split floor plan condo rental. Located on the first floor.
5510 Rosehill Rd Unit 104
5510 Rosehill Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1112 sqft
Don't miss out! This stunning 2 bed/2 bath first floor end unit condo with one car detached garage in Admirals Walk is a must-see! The open floor plan make this 1112 sq ft condo feel extra spacious.
2522 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE
2522 Clubhouse Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1013 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR OFF SEASON -OFF SEASONAL TURNKEY FURNISHED, 55+ COMMUNITY 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, CONDO IN FOREST LAKES VILLAGE. LIVING ROOM SLIDERS OPEN ONTO THE LANAI WHICH HAS A DELIGHTFUL VIEW OF THE POOL AND WELL-MANICURED GROUNDS.
3231 BENEVA ROAD
3231 Beneva Road, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
964 sqft
AVAILABLE WINTER 2020-2021. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath second floor TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL Sarasota rental condo has newer paint, carpet, and furnishings. Two community heated pools, 2 community tennis courts. Quiet complex.
