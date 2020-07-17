All apartments in Bee Ridge
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4500 Ottawa Trail #232

4500 Ottawa Trail · (941) 225-8183 ext. 104
Location

4500 Ottawa Trail, Bee Ridge, FL 34233

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4500 Ottawa Trail #232 · Avail. now

$1,095

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1178 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
cable included
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
cable included
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
pool
Gorgeous, Sarasota, End-Unit, 2/2 Villa For Rent - 55+ Community - Lovely end-unit 2-bed, 2-bath villa in senior lifestyle community (55+) Lake Tippecanoe. Assigned covered parking space included. In-unit washer/dryer. Private screened patio with extra storage room. Water and basic cable included, you just pay electric. Community pool with clubhouse and many scheduled activities.

Unfurnished. Water & Sewer, Basic Cable, Lawn, and use of Pool. is included ins your rent. Pets allowed Cats only. This is a non-smoking unit. Not available for Section 8.

Required for move-in: 1st-month rent plus security deposit. (Security Deposit based on your background check)

To Register for a showing Click on the link below:

A property link has been shared with you. Please visit the website by clicking: https://showinghero.com/property/managetenantproperty/NzA4Nw==?opt=1

To Apply Click on the link below:
https://rpmfl020.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=219d9d3b-5e1a-425f-a712-ad7ce62f62d0&source=Website

Lake Tippecanoe is a 55+ community.
EACH prospective resident must fill out a separate application. Make sure to upload ALL required documents. Not doing so will delay your application. You will hear back within 48 business hours of your application.

Basic Qualification Criteria:

GROSS income (before taxes) should be approximately 3-times rent. We conduct national, criminal, eviction, credit and employment checks for all prospective residents.

Application Fee, Rent & Deposits:
Rent: $1,095/m
Base Deposit: $1,450 (with good credit)
Background Checks: $75 (each person 18yrs+)
Your deposit is due at lease signing. First-month rent is due the day you move in.

Pet Fee:
Non-refundable Pet fee: First pet $250, each additional pet $100.00 (if applicable - see listing)
Additional Pet Rent: $25/m (total, not per pet) (if applicable - see listing)

Real Property Management of Sarasota & Manatee is the local affiliate office of the greater company, Real Property Management. Real Property Management is the largest residential property manager in the world having 300+ offices in the U.S. and Canada, and over 60,000 units under management. Real Property Management of Sarasota & Manatee works with the owners of condominium units, single family homes, duplex/multiplex units, and apartment complexes in: Sarasota, Bradenton, Venice, Lakewood Ranch, Siesta Key, Longboat Key, Osprey, Nokomis, Parrish, Ellenton, North Port, Englewood, Port Charlotte, and Palmetto, FL.
Call us at 941-219-5273

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5867483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

