4500 Ottawa Trail #232

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly cable included parking pool

Unit Amenities cable included extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 clubhouse parking pool

Gorgeous, Sarasota, End-Unit, 2/2 Villa For Rent - 55+ Community - Lovely end-unit 2-bed, 2-bath villa in senior lifestyle community (55+) Lake Tippecanoe. Assigned covered parking space included. In-unit washer/dryer. Private screened patio with extra storage room. Water and basic cable included, you just pay electric. Community pool with clubhouse and many scheduled activities.



Unfurnished. Water & Sewer, Basic Cable, Lawn, and use of Pool. is included ins your rent. Pets allowed Cats only. This is a non-smoking unit. Not available for Section 8.



Required for move-in: 1st-month rent plus security deposit. (Security Deposit based on your background check)



To Register for a showing Click on the link below:



A property link has been shared with you. Please visit the website by clicking: https://showinghero.com/property/managetenantproperty/NzA4Nw==?opt=1



To Apply Click on the link below:

https://rpmfl020.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=219d9d3b-5e1a-425f-a712-ad7ce62f62d0&source=Website



Lake Tippecanoe is a 55+ community.

EACH prospective resident must fill out a separate application. Make sure to upload ALL required documents. Not doing so will delay your application. You will hear back within 48 business hours of your application.



Basic Qualification Criteria:



GROSS income (before taxes) should be approximately 3-times rent. We conduct national, criminal, eviction, credit and employment checks for all prospective residents.



Application Fee, Rent & Deposits:

Rent: $1,095/m

Base Deposit: $1,450 (with good credit)

Background Checks: $75 (each person 18yrs+)

Your deposit is due at lease signing. First-month rent is due the day you move in.



Pet Fee:

Non-refundable Pet fee: First pet $250, each additional pet $100.00 (if applicable - see listing)

Additional Pet Rent: $25/m (total, not per pet) (if applicable - see listing)



Real Property Management of Sarasota & Manatee is the local affiliate office of the greater company, Real Property Management. Real Property Management is the largest residential property manager in the world having 300+ offices in the U.S. and Canada, and over 60,000 units under management. Real Property Management of Sarasota & Manatee works with the owners of condominium units, single family homes, duplex/multiplex units, and apartment complexes in: Sarasota, Bradenton, Venice, Lakewood Ranch, Siesta Key, Longboat Key, Osprey, Nokomis, Parrish, Ellenton, North Port, Englewood, Port Charlotte, and Palmetto, FL.

Call us at 941-219-5273



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5867483)