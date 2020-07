Amenities

Great neighborhood. Cozy little home looking for long term tenant. Adorable bungalow to call home with washer and drying hook-ups and lots of storage big closets and an extra room for sleeping or an office. Plenty of room and cute as it can be. window AC so you can save on electrics. close to shopping and a short drive to award winning beaches. Immaculate so just move in. $3300 to move in first, last and security. credit check and background check.