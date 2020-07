Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool

Located on the gorgeous golf course of Pasadena Yacht and Country Club. Walk in to the great room with vaulted ceilings and the master bedroom is on the first floor. The very small second bedroom, and washer and dryer are on the second floor. Private carport with storage. The pool and recreation building are just a short walk away with plenty of parking. Close to Stetson and minutes to the beach, downtown Gulfport and downtown St. Petersburg and shopping.