1345 Royal Palm Drive South

Mid-century modern architecture at its finest! This tastefully updated, 3-bedroom 2 bath home located in fabulous Pasadena Golf Club Estates is situated on a spacious corner lot w/views of the golf course. Enter into a wide-open floor plan offering tasteful tile flooring, vaulted pine ceilings & large clerestory windows that allow in tons of natural light. The open-concept kitchen features modern white cabinetry, wrap-around breakfast bar & stainless-steel appliances. Conveniently located off the kitchen is a laundry room & large walk-in pantry. The Dining room has a built-in dry bar with addt'l storage space & French doors that lead to the screened-in patio. The ample master suite features an updated en-suite bath & large walk-in closet. The rear guest bedroom could easily be used as a 2nd master w/private access to the hall bath & sliding glass doors that open to the patio & pool. A floor-to-ceiling glass wall separates the 3rd bedroom/office from the living room adding to the openness & character of this home. Relax or entertain by the saltwater pool surrounded by lush tropical landscaping & privacy fence. This home has ample parking with a 2-car carport, circular drive, & fenced RV/Boat parking space. Multi-purpose, air-conditioned work shop at the back of the carport offers addt'l storage for garage items. Excellent location, easy access to I-275, beaches, downtown, shopping & more! Rent includes pool and yard maintenance.