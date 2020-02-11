All apartments in Bear Creek
Last updated February 11 2020 at 3:47 AM

1345 Royal Palm Drive South

1345 Royal Palm Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

1345 Royal Palm Drive South, Bear Creek, FL 33707
Pasadena Golf-Yacht Club

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Mid-century modern architecture at its finest! This tastefully updated, 3-bedroom 2 bath home located in fabulous Pasadena Golf Club Estates is situated on a spacious corner lot w/views of the golf course. Enter into a wide-open floor plan offering tasteful tile flooring, vaulted pine ceilings & large clerestory windows that allow in tons of natural light. The open-concept kitchen features modern white cabinetry, wrap-around breakfast bar & stainless-steel appliances. Conveniently located off the kitchen is a laundry room & large walk-in pantry. The Dining room has a built-in dry bar with addt'l storage space & French doors that lead to the screened-in patio. The ample master suite features an updated en-suite bath & large walk-in closet. The rear guest bedroom could easily be used as a 2nd master w/private access to the hall bath & sliding glass doors that open to the patio & pool. A floor-to-ceiling glass wall separates the 3rd bedroom/office from the living room adding to the openness & character of this home. Relax or entertain by the saltwater pool surrounded by lush tropical landscaping & privacy fence. This home has ample parking with a 2-car carport, circular drive, & fenced RV/Boat parking space. Multi-purpose, air-conditioned work shop at the back of the carport offers addt'l storage for garage items. Excellent location, easy access to I-275, beaches, downtown, shopping & more! Rent includes pool and yard maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1345 Royal Palm Drive South have any available units?
1345 Royal Palm Drive South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bear Creek, FL.
What amenities does 1345 Royal Palm Drive South have?
Some of 1345 Royal Palm Drive South's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1345 Royal Palm Drive South currently offering any rent specials?
1345 Royal Palm Drive South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1345 Royal Palm Drive South pet-friendly?
No, 1345 Royal Palm Drive South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bear Creek.
Does 1345 Royal Palm Drive South offer parking?
Yes, 1345 Royal Palm Drive South offers parking.
Does 1345 Royal Palm Drive South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1345 Royal Palm Drive South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1345 Royal Palm Drive South have a pool?
Yes, 1345 Royal Palm Drive South has a pool.
Does 1345 Royal Palm Drive South have accessible units?
No, 1345 Royal Palm Drive South does not have accessible units.
Does 1345 Royal Palm Drive South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1345 Royal Palm Drive South has units with dishwashers.
Does 1345 Royal Palm Drive South have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1345 Royal Palm Drive South has units with air conditioning.

