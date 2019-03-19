4040 BEACON SQUARE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym game room parking pool pool table shuffle board bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This well maintained home features an additional family room with a fireplace and a fenced in backyard. There is a new 3 dimensional shingle roof (top of the line quality), new flat roof, new ceramic tile throughout the home, and a brand new HVAC system all done just about 1 year ago. These great features will help keep electricity costs as low as possible! Total move in costs include a $40 application fee per adult, security deposit of $1200 (this can be lowered with good credit), first month's rent of $950 (prorated if move in date is not on the 1st), and a $250 non refundable pet fee if applicable.



The community of Beacon Square offers an optional membership to their association including such amenities as a junior olympic pool that is cooled in the summer and heated in the winter, a billiards room with 2 professional size & leveled tables, a full gym, a gameroom with air hockey, foosball, & ping pong, indoor and outdoor children's play areas, WiFi in the main hall & out by the pool, shuffleboard, horseshoes, cornhole, BBQ on site, and an adult's & children's library! For more information of all the association has to offer and pricing of membership, please visit the Beacon Square Civic Associations website.