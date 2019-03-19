All apartments in Beacon Square
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4040 BEACON SQUARE DRIVE

4040 Beacon Square Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4040 Beacon Square Drive, Beacon Square, FL 34691
Beacon Square

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This well maintained home features an additional family room with a fireplace and a fenced in backyard. There is a new 3 dimensional shingle roof (top of the line quality), new flat roof, new ceramic tile throughout the home, and a brand new HVAC system all done just about 1 year ago. These great features will help keep electricity costs as low as possible! Total move in costs include a $40 application fee per adult, security deposit of $1200 (this can be lowered with good credit), first month's rent of $950 (prorated if move in date is not on the 1st), and a $250 non refundable pet fee if applicable.

The community of Beacon Square offers an optional membership to their association including such amenities as a junior olympic pool that is cooled in the summer and heated in the winter, a billiards room with 2 professional size & leveled tables, a full gym, a gameroom with air hockey, foosball, & ping pong, indoor and outdoor children's play areas, WiFi in the main hall & out by the pool, shuffleboard, horseshoes, cornhole, BBQ on site, and an adult's & children's library! For more information of all the association has to offer and pricing of membership, please visit the Beacon Square Civic Associations website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4040 BEACON SQUARE DRIVE have any available units?
4040 BEACON SQUARE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beacon Square, FL.
What amenities does 4040 BEACON SQUARE DRIVE have?
Some of 4040 BEACON SQUARE DRIVE's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4040 BEACON SQUARE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4040 BEACON SQUARE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4040 BEACON SQUARE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4040 BEACON SQUARE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 4040 BEACON SQUARE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4040 BEACON SQUARE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4040 BEACON SQUARE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4040 BEACON SQUARE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4040 BEACON SQUARE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4040 BEACON SQUARE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4040 BEACON SQUARE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4040 BEACON SQUARE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4040 BEACON SQUARE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4040 BEACON SQUARE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4040 BEACON SQUARE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4040 BEACON SQUARE DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
