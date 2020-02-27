3414 Ottway Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

JUST REDUCED! ***Available Now*** Gorgeous 3BR 2BA and one-car garage home features ceramic tile flooring in kitchen with an updated backsplash! Enjoy an open concept style that joins the kitchen to the living room with a granite breakfast bar! Gleaming hardwood floors and lots of window light make this such a warm and welcoming home. Added are elegant ceiling moulding, recessed lighting, tiled bathrooms with glass enclosure shower make this an easy care home! Hurry to make this home yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.