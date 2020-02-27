All apartments in Beacon Square
3414 Ottway Drive

3414 Ottway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3414 Ottway Drive, Beacon Square, FL 34691
Beacon Square

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
JUST REDUCED! ***Available Now*** Gorgeous 3BR 2BA and one-car garage home features ceramic tile flooring in kitchen with an updated backsplash! Enjoy an open concept style that joins the kitchen to the living room with a granite breakfast bar! Gleaming hardwood floors and lots of window light make this such a warm and welcoming home. Added are elegant ceiling moulding, recessed lighting, tiled bathrooms with glass enclosure shower make this an easy care home! Hurry to make this home yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3414 Ottway Drive have any available units?
3414 Ottway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beacon Square, FL.
What amenities does 3414 Ottway Drive have?
Some of 3414 Ottway Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3414 Ottway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3414 Ottway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3414 Ottway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3414 Ottway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beacon Square.
Does 3414 Ottway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3414 Ottway Drive offers parking.
Does 3414 Ottway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3414 Ottway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3414 Ottway Drive have a pool?
No, 3414 Ottway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3414 Ottway Drive have accessible units?
No, 3414 Ottway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3414 Ottway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3414 Ottway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3414 Ottway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3414 Ottway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
