/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:09 AM
192 Apartments for rent in Bayshore Gardens, FL with pool
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
6101 34TH STREET W
6101 34th Street West, Bayshore Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1570 sqft
Price break, lease it before it sells. Best pool view in Vizcaya. Gated community across from IMG Academy and shopping. Close to beaches and Sarasota. Glassed in Lanai, Large square footage mirrored wall. Large community pool w. lush landscaping.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bay Shore Gardens
6820 W 26th St W
6820 26th Street West, Bayshore Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1667 sqft
A Sailor's Dream - Remodeled canal front home on sailboat water! New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, bathrooms updated. Freshly painted interior with new lights, fans, and plumbing fixtures.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5310 26th St W Unit 506
5310 26th Street West, Bayshore Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the heart of Bradenton. At over 950 sq. ft. this spacious, split-floor plan condo has living and dining areas separated by the immaculate walk-through kitchen.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5310 26th St W Unit 2506
5310 26th St W, Bayshore Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
960 sqft
Don't miss this 2 bedroom, 1 bath second floor unit with over 900 square feet of living space, located in the peaceful community of Garden Walk.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Bay Shore Gardens
6428 Wellesley Drive
6428 Wellesley Drive, Bayshore Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1368 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Bayshore Gardens
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1250 sqft
Apartments feature oversized closets, breakfast bars, and vaulted ceilings. Site amenities include a dog park, boat parking, and garage. Situated south of 53rd Avenue West near Riverwalk Park.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Bradenton Reserve
6050 34th St W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
995 sqft
Apartments with new carpet and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a swimming pool with cabana and internet cafe. Located off Bayshore Gardens Parkway near Sarasota Bay and State College of Florida.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
South Bradenton
Sarasota South
4515 26th St W, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sarasota South, a residential community featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Bradenton, FL.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3706 54th Drive W. #104
3706 54th Drive West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1439 sqft
On IMG Campus Gorgeous 3BR/3BA Condo - Located on the campus of IMG this stunning Turn Key Furnished 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Corner Unit on the Ground Floor overlooks the World Famous tennis courts at IMG Academy.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Whitfield
7348 Phillips St.
7348 Philips Street, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1211 sqft
SHORT TERM-3/2 pool home two blocks from Sarasota Bay! - Vacation rental-This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom pool home is only 2 blocks from Sarasota Bay and right across the street from a city park.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6302 Pelican Dr
6302 Pelican Drive, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1859 sqft
6302 Pelican Dr Available 08/20/20 LARGE CORNER VILLA At WILD OAK BAY! CLOSE TO IMG/ ANNA MARIA - Look no further as you have found a hidden gem within 6302 Pelican! Walk To IMG! This corner villa boasts over 1850 square feet with volume ceilings
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3610 59th Ave W
3610 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
912 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3610 59th Ave W in Manatee County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 11:33am
1 Unit Available
6117 43rd Street West
6117 43rd Street West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1116 sqft
Annual rental furnished villa located in El Conquistador Village. This recently updated villa is tastefully decorated with a farmhouse décor feel.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Bradenton
4702 19th Street West
4702 19th Street West, South Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1263 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,263 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
3816 59TH AVENUE W
3816 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
912 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED SECOND FLOOR END UNIT AT MIRROR LAKE. ENJOY THIS OPEN FLOOR PLAN, LAMINATED FLOORS & CONTEMPORARY FURNITURE UNIT READY TO MOVE IN. FULL SIZE WAHSER AND DRYER. AMENITIES INCLUDE POOL, BARBECUE AREAS, SAUNA, JACUZZY AND TENNIS COURT.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
South Bradenton
144 Pinehurst Dr
144 Pinehurst Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1158 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 144 Pinehurst Dr in South Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
South Bradenton
267 Sherwood Dr
267 Sherwood Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1728 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 267 Sherwood Dr in South Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
South Bradenton
5114 41ST STREET W
5114 41st Street West, South Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1530 sqft
Welcome home! Enjoy your private swimming pool and the peaceful view of the Lake, without having to do the work. Lawn and pool care is included in this three bedroom, two bath, two car garage home in West Glenn. Great room design.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Oneco
4516 3rd St Cir W #532
4516 3rd Street Circle West, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
750 sqft
FULLY REMODELED CONDO! Recently renovated 2nd floor condo- paint, tile floor, cabinets, granite countertop, air conditioner, refrigerator, microwave, oven, new walk in shower.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Oneco
5305 11TH STREET CIRCLE E
5305 11th Street Circle East, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1303 sqft
Villa for Lease in well maintained Heatherwood Community. Two bedrooms, two baths with lanai. Appliances include washer and dryer. First, Last and Security Required prior to move-in. Amenities include community pool. Convenient location.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
3513 59TH AVENUE W
3513 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1113 sqft
Ready for a new tenant! This 2BR/2BA First floor condo located in Mirror Lake. One of the few units with a garage. Screened in lanai overlooking a lake. Freshly Painted. Beautiful community with pool. Close to Bayshore High school and SCF.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 11:33am
1 Unit Available
4721 61st Ave Dr W
4721 61st Avenue Drive West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1945 sqft
Annual rental located in the beautiful community of Palm Court. Location is key in this furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, with private pool. this perfect location is convenient to IMG, downtown Bradenton, Sarasota, and Anna Maria Island.
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
3401 54TH DRIVE W
3401 54th Drive West, Manatee County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1468 sqft
VIRTUAL SHOWINGS AVAILABLE! CHECK OUT THE 3D WALK-THROUGH TOUR, FLY-OVER VIDEO AND SLIDE SHOW PRESENTATION. Walk-through: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RwNADq7LfJN&brand=0 Fly-over Video: https://player.vimeo.
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
3620 59TH AVENUE W
3620 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
912 sqft
If you have been looking for a quiet location with a wooded view, then you have to take a look at this! Two bedroom, two bath, second floor overlooking a wooded area.
Similar Pages
Bayshore Gardens 2 BedroomsBayshore Gardens 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBayshore Gardens 3 BedroomsBayshore Gardens Apartments with Balcony
Bayshore Gardens Apartments with GymBayshore Gardens Apartments with ParkingBayshore Gardens Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FL