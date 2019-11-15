8641 Zane Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Well Kept and Unique Home backing to Bear Creek and Nature Preserve! Screened Patio! Garage! - Hurry to see this single-family home with a private and peaceful setting! You'll enjoy spending time on the screened patio looking out towards the wooded preserve area with Bear Creek flowing through it. There are two bedrooms and a main bathroom with a tub and a half bath in the garage with a shower and a rear door to the screened patio. The home has beautiful woodwork and stone walls in the living room giving it an inviting rustic look, plus built-in shelving. The eat in kitchen features white cabinetry, glass top range, microwave, and a dishwasher. Also boasting tile and laminate floors, a one car garage, ceiling fans and washer dryer hookups in the garage. One year lease. First months rent plus an equal amount as security deposit moves you in with an acceptable application. Pets will be considered on a case by case bases with an additional refundable pet deposit. Our application process includes verification of income, credit scores, criminal history and rental history. Call or text Deborah Fifer, Leasing Agent, directly at 727- 542-8890 for an appointment.



(RLNE5162095)