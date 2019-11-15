All apartments in Bayonet Point
8641 Zane Lane

8641 Zane Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8641 Zane Lane, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Bear Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Well Kept and Unique Home backing to Bear Creek and Nature Preserve! Screened Patio! Garage! - Hurry to see this single-family home with a private and peaceful setting! You'll enjoy spending time on the screened patio looking out towards the wooded preserve area with Bear Creek flowing through it. There are two bedrooms and a main bathroom with a tub and a half bath in the garage with a shower and a rear door to the screened patio. The home has beautiful woodwork and stone walls in the living room giving it an inviting rustic look, plus built-in shelving. The eat in kitchen features white cabinetry, glass top range, microwave, and a dishwasher. Also boasting tile and laminate floors, a one car garage, ceiling fans and washer dryer hookups in the garage. One year lease. First months rent plus an equal amount as security deposit moves you in with an acceptable application. Pets will be considered on a case by case bases with an additional refundable pet deposit. Our application process includes verification of income, credit scores, criminal history and rental history. Call or text Deborah Fifer, Leasing Agent, directly at 727- 542-8890 for an appointment.

(RLNE5162095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8641 Zane Lane have any available units?
8641 Zane Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
What amenities does 8641 Zane Lane have?
Some of 8641 Zane Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8641 Zane Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8641 Zane Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8641 Zane Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8641 Zane Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8641 Zane Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8641 Zane Lane offers parking.
Does 8641 Zane Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8641 Zane Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8641 Zane Lane have a pool?
No, 8641 Zane Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8641 Zane Lane have accessible units?
No, 8641 Zane Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8641 Zane Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8641 Zane Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 8641 Zane Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8641 Zane Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
